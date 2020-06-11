Horizon 2: Forbidden West is coming to PS5 — and it looks beautiful

We saw hints that it was coming, but we couldn’t be sure a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn was actually coming to the PS5. But at Sony’s June 11 PS5 games showcase the covers were taken off Horizon 2: Forbidden West.

There was no word on when the Horizon 2: Forbidden West will be released but from the game footage Sony showed off it looked like the game was certainly a good way into development. And it will see Aloy, the protagonist from Horizon Zero Dawn, head into the western lands of post-post-apocalyptic Earth into what looks like the remains of West Coast America.

Horizon 2: Forbidden West looks like it will be an evolution of the first game, which involved hunting robot dinosaurs, occasionally taming them, exploring and open world, and taking on strange cults under the influence of a murderous AI. Only this time it looks like Alloy will be able to go diving using something that looks like a cobble together scuba gear.

We’re digging into this so stay tuned….