Google Pixel 6 could get this big upgrade to fight Galaxy S22

Google is certainly a company of whimsy and indecision, especially when it comes to supporting services long term. Some time ago the company announced that it was no longer going to allow free, unlimited photo storage after June 1, 2021. Already, Pixel owners have lost uncompressed backups, retaining only lossy copies. The original Pixel retains that original quality however, but with the phone being four years old, there can’t be many in active use at this point.

According to 9to5Google , there’s new code in Google Photos that's titled “Storage Saver." It joins the other two levels of photo storage: “original,” which is subject to the usual Google account storage limit and High Quality, which is free for Pixel owners up to the Pixel 5.

The code states the follow: “Unlimited storage in Storage saver or Express only applies to photos & videos backed up from this Pixel device.”

This implies that a new tier of free and unlimited will be coming for Pixel phones. The “Express” storage option is for a limited selection of countries, not widely available, and compresses images to three megapixels.

So, while slightly confusing, it seems that the Google Pixel will get some sort of unlimited storage in Google Photos. That's great news for anyone considering a purchase of the Pixel 6. It may even be the case that existing Pixel phones will see this benefit, perhaps replacing the confusing system where it's still unclear how many photos someone can store for free.

As an aside, it’s well worth pointing out that one of the benefits of Amazon Prime is unlimited, uncompressed photo storage. It even includes camera raw files from some SLRs and mirrorless cameras. If Google is annoying you with limits, that might be another way to hold on to images in the cloud. Although, it does have to be said that Google Photos is a solidly amazing app and the functionality of it is hard to find in other online storage services.