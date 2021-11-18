Google Pixel 5a drops to under $400 in great Black Friday deal

While the Google Pixel 5a has won raves as a great phone for bargain hunters, it did come in for some criticism for taking a price hike over its predecessor. However, a Black Friday deal at Google tackles that complaint by dropping the Pixel 5a's price to less than $400.

The Pixel 5a normally costs $449 at Google, but the phone maker is knocking off $50 in a Black Friday promotion that runs through Dec. 1. That's the lowest price we've seen for the Pixel 5a since the phone's debut this past summer.

Pixel 5a 5G: was $449 now $399 @ Google Pixel 5a 5G: was $449 now $399 @ Google

Google is taking $50 off its budget phone, lowering the price of the Pixel 5a to less than $400. That's a good price to pay for a device that's one of the best budget camera phones we've tested. You can save additional money if you've got an iPhone or Pixel device to trade in.

That's not the only way to save on the Pixel 5a. If you've got an eligible Pixel or iPhone to trade-in, you can get the Pixel 5a for as little as $199, though you'll need a newer phone in good condition to get the maximum rebate.

The Pixel 5a is one of the best phones you can buy right now, thanks to its 5G connectivity, excellent cameras and low price. Thanks to Google's expertise with computational photography, the cameras on the Pixel 5a can hold their own against much more expensive camera phones. Our Pixel 5a review also praised the phone for its bright 6.43-inch display and its IP67 water resistance.

The Pixel 5a isn't offered through any wireless carriers, so buying it directly from Google is the way to go. That makes this sales price even more attractive.

We're tracking all the top Black Friday deals including Black Friday phone deals, and we've found that you don't need to wait any longer to find savings on the products you want. If the Pixel 5a is on your wish list, this is the deal to grab.