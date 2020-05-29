Google Pixel 4a XL design shows us the phone we could have had

Google reportedly had an XL version of the Pixel 4a in the works but decided to cancel it, opting to instead make one version of its budget smartphone. But this design render from Pigtou gives us an idea of what the Pixel 4a XL could have looked like.

Created in collaboration with David from @xleaks7, the render is based off information from a source at Google, who confirmed that the Pixel 4a XL has been officially cancelled. With the exception of a slightly larger display and an extra rear camera, the Pixel 4a XL was set to look a lot like the leaked images we’ve seen of the Pixel 4a.

Measuring 154.3 x 73.9 x 8.2mm, according to Pigtou, the concept Pixel 4a XL is actually closer to the size of the original Pixel 3a. This is likely thanks to the use of a punch-hole selfie camera allowing for a near bezel-less display. That means the Pixel 4a XL could have had the screen real estate of the Pixel 3a XL but in a smaller physical footprint; the Pixel 3a XL measured 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm comparatively.

While Pigtou didn’t mention the display size the Pixel 4a XL could have had, the Pixel 4a is expected to have 5.7-inch display, so we’d have expected the XL model to have a 6.3-inch screen like the Pixel 3a XL. Aside from the larger display, the Pixel 4a XL was expected to have a pair of rear cameras housed in a square camera bump like the one found on the Pixel 4.

So far, the Pixel 4a looks set to have a 12.2MP camera much like its predecessor. We’d have expected the Pixel 4a XL to have the same main lens and perhaps a secondary telephoto lens like that of the Pixel 4 XL, though we can imagine some phone photography fans would have wanted an ultrawide-angle camera instead.

Other than screen and camera module differences, the Pixel 4a XL was set to be pretty much just a larger take on the Pixel 4a, rather than a phone with some extra standout features.

The Pixel 4a is shaping up to be a rather decent budget to mid-range phone. While it won’t have a flagship chip, it’s will use Qualcomm’s’ Snapdragon 730 - a thoroughly decent chipset for most phone tasks. And a bump from 4GB to 6GB of RAM should see the Pixel 4a deliver a decent hike in performance over its predecessor. 5G connectivity is also expected, which should make the Pixel 4a one of the few affordable phones - the Pixel 4a is expected to cost $349 - with 5G capabilities.

Now that Apple has the iPhone SE 2020, the Pixel 4a is set to face some strong competition from Apple’s budget iPhone, especially as Apple’s handset comes with the powerful flagship-grade A13 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 11 Pro. However, the iPhone SE has a decent camera but it’s lacking a night mode, meaning the Pixel 4a could have it beaten on the photography front. That’s especially pertinent when we can expect it to have a decent upgrade over the Pixel 3a’s camera abilities, which had a thoroughly decent night mode.

With the Pixel 4a XL cancelled and the Pixel 4a reportedly delayed until July, we still have at least a month to wait until we see if Google’s affordable phone can knock the iPhone SE off the top spot in our best cheap phones list.