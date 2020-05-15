Google Pixel 4a leak shocker — $50 cheaper than iPhone SE and double the storage

Google's Pixel 4a may have a starting price of just $349. If that's true, then the iPhone SE's status as the best cheap phone could be short-lived.

Stephen Hall of 9to5Google announced this claimed fact on Twitter and on the Alphabet Scoop podcast, which positions the Pixel 4a as the budget smartphone to beat.

Not only does this rumor claim there's a $50 gap between the iPhone SE and the Pixel 4a, but it also says that the basic Pixel model will have 128GB storage. That's twice as much as the iPhone SE's basic 64GB model.

Based on previous leaks, the the Pixel 4a will have other advantages over the iPhone SE. It will feature a 5.8-inch OLED display, which will dwarf the 4.7-inch Retina display on Apple's phone. Plus, you won't have to deal with large bezels on the Pixel 4a.

The Pixel 4a will also reportedly feature a 3,080 mAh battery, which is a lot larger than the 1821 mAh battery in the iPhone SE. The previous Pixel 3a's 3.000 mAh batter lasted nearly 12 hours on our web surfing test — landing it on our best phone battery life list. The iPhone SE lasted just 9 hours and 18 minutes.

There's still a lot to love about the iPhone SE, though. It's the cheapest way to get all the apps and software experiences that make up iOS 13, plus its superpowered A13 Bionic processor should outperform the Pixel 4a's Snapdragon 730 chip.

The most interesting battle between the Pixel 4a and iPhone SE should be the camera shootout. The iPhone SE performed very well in our testing, but it lacks the Night Side mode for low-light shots that the Pixel 4a should have, which we consider to be the Pixel 4a's secret weapon against Apple.

The Pixel 4a is expected to be announced in June, so stay tuned for more leaks as we get closer to launch.