Get these Nintendo Switch games for 50% off while you can

Nintendo Switch game deals are in full swing this week and right now Best Buy has a sale no Switch owner should miss.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to 50% off Nintendo Switch games with titles starting as low as $7.99. It's one of the best Nintendo Switch deals of the season. So whether you want to expand your Nintendo Switch game library or give the gift of gaming, now's the time to stock up.

A few noteworthy titles include Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle on sale for $19.99. Normally, this game retails for $59.99, so that's $40 off its regular price. Looking for a non-Mario Switch game? As an alternative, you can get Rocket League Ultimate Edition on sale for $19.99 ($20 off). Other deals include:

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack: was $59 now $7 @ Best Buy

This starter pack includes arwing starship, controller mount, digital shredder weapon, digital Zenith starship, flamethrower weapon, Fox McCloud, frost barrage Weapon, Mason Rana Pilot, Starlink poster, and a Starlink video game with Star Fox story mission. For a limited time, it's just under $8 at Best Buy. View Deal

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should own. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor. It's currently $40 off at Best Buy. View Deal