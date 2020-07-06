Get the Ring Peephole Cam and an Echo Dot for just $79

Want to keep an eye on who's outside your door without first having to drill any holes? The Ring Peephole Cam is perfect for apartment dwellers or anyone else without a doorbell who still wants to be able to check out any unexpected knocks from outside. And right now you can save big money on the Ring Peephole Cam while also picking up an Alexa-powered smart speaker.

Amazon has the Ring Peephole Cam available for $79 — a $50 discount off what you'd typically pay for this smart camera (formerly known as the Door View Cam.) That's a big value on its own, but Amazon's deal also includes a 3rd Gen Echo Dot. Normally, you'd get this circular smart speaker for $50, so that only adds to the value of this $79 special.

That Echo Dot isn't just a throw-in, either. Because the Ring Peephole Cam works with Amazon's voice assistant, you can speak to visitors through the speaker or get an audio alert when motion's detected.

Ring makes some of the best home security cameras and our Ring Peephole Cam review found that it's simple to install and use. Apartment dwellers in particular should snap up this device, as it provides a hassle-free video doorbell.

