Get Nintendo's rarely discounted Joy-Cons for $59 while you still can

Need an extra pair of Joy-Cons for your Nintendo Switch? Now's the time to pull the trigger. In one of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals we've seen yet, Nintendo's versatile controllers are available for their lowest-ever price of $59 a pair.

This Amazon deal applies to several versions of Nintendo's Joy-Cons, including Neon Pink/Neon Green, Gray and Neon Red/Neon Blue.

Nintendo's Joy-Cons are some of the most versatile game controllers out there. You can slide them onto your Nintendo Switch for handheld play, or take them off and use each one as a standalone controller for instant multiplayer action in games like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

They also support motion controls, let you scan in Amiibo and sport HD rumble for immersive force feedback. You can even use Joy-Cons on PC.

Whether you need some extra controllers for multiplayer action or just want to freshen up your Switch's look, this Joy-Con deal is worth jumping on right now -- we don't expect it to last. Be sure to bookmark Tom's Guide, as we'll be rounding up the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals all season long.