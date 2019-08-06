Game of Thrones Prequel: Bloodmoon News, Release Date and Cast

Editors Note: Before you continue, be warned: This story contains Game of Thrones spoilers.

Ever since the Game of Thrones TV adaptation ended earlier this summer, we've pondered potential spin-offs that we’d like to see. Although the finale left many disappointed, our wonderment with the Westeros canon remains. Luckily, rumors surrounding upcoming projects suggest we may get a GoT prequel called Bloodmoon as early as next year — just enough time for those White Walker nightmares to subside.

Now, without further ado, here’s everything there is to know about GoT’s first confirmed spinoff.

What is after Game of Thrones?

Chronologically, we don’t know what happens to Westeros under King Bran’s watch. But in terms of content, we can trust spinoffs to keep the franchise alive. George R.R. Martin, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire (a.k.a. the book on which Game of Thrones is based), confirmed there are five different GoT successors in development.

In 2020, a prequel set 5000 years before the events of Game of Thrones will air on HBO. Created by Martin and Jane Goldman, the spin-off supposedly takes place in the Age of Heroes . This era saw the formation of the great Houses of Westeros, who were tasked with protecting the realm from the first White Walker invasion.

What is the Game of Thrones prequel about?

According to HBO, the Game of Thrones spinoff will “chronicle the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.”

“From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: it’s not the story we think we know,” the HBO press release states.

“Westeros is a very different place,” Martin told Entertainment Weekly about the project. “There’s no King’s Landing. There’s no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens – Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We’re dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series.”

Martin added that the prequel offers a glimpse at the ancient Stark lineage, as well as the White Walkers origins, more direwolves, and mammoths.

The Game of Thrones prequel pilot is set to release sometime in 2020, although there’s no official premiere date set yet nor guarantee it will be fleshed out into an entire series. Filming has wrapped in Northern Ireland, where much of the original Game of Thrones was filmed.

Scenes were also filmed in Italy, where observant fans spotted Stark banners on a collection of boats in Gaeta's Grotta del Turco.

After a free Saturday it was a long and busy filming Sunday for the GoT prequel pilot (Bloodmoon) in Gaeta, Italy. The location Grotta del Turco is only visible from the sea, so an armada of small boats permanently cruised in front of the grotto to chase prying seafarers away. pic.twitter.com/27alrDkJwfJuly 15, 2019

If you’re in the US, HBO Go (which requires a HBO subscription) will probably be the go-to service for streaming the Game of Thrones prequel. Although HBO Max, which also debuts in 2020, might become the preferred place to watch.

If you’re outside the US, you’ll need to seek out alternative streaming services. Fans in the UK watched GoT on Sky Atlantic/NowTV while Austrailian fans kept up with the hit show on Foxtel Now, so the new series will likely be available on those platforms when it releases.

What is the Game of Thrones prequel called?

The Game of Thrones prequel has a working title of Bloodmoon, although HBO says the project is still unnamed. The Long Night is another possible epithet for the new series, which references both the generation-long winter of Westeros lore and the third episode of season eight where Winterfell battles the Army of the Dead. Martin also “wouldn’t mind” the prequel being called The Longest Night, according to an interview with Entertainment Weekly .

Game of Thrones prequel cast: Who's in it?

According to HBO, new casting includes: Miranda Richardson (Rita Skeeter from the Harry Potter films), Marquis Rodriquez (Manifest), John Simm (Strangers), Richard McCabe (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), John Heffernan (Dracula), and Dixie Egerickx (Summerland).

They’ll join Oscar-nominee Naomi Watts (21 Grams), who stars as a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret, Josh Whitehouse (Poldark), Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth), Denise Gough (Monday), Jamie Campbell Bower (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Sheila Atim (Harlots), Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans), Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia films), Alex Sharp (How to Talk to Girls at Parties) and Toby Regbo (The Last Kingdom, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald).

Wait, what about Jon Snow?

Sorry, the spinoff probably won’t feature any characters from the original show. We know, we’re bummed, too.