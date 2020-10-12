Forget Galaxy S20 FE: This Galaxy S10 5G Prime Day deal is £600 off

Prime Day deals are finally here, bringing with them all sorts of delicious discounts for us all to sink our teeth into. And that includes smartphones, especially flagships that are now seeing their lowest price ever.

For a limited time, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is £499 on Amazon. That’s £600 off the full retail price, and makes it an incredibly cheap way to grab a Samsung flagship — even if it is last year's model.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G: was £1,099 now £499 @ Amazon

The Galaxy S10 5G packs a powerful triple-lens camera, Exynos octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and more. It even has a headphone jack. It's currently £600 off at Amazon.View Deal

But considering how incremental upgrades have become, you’re not missing out on very much by grabbing last year’s model. The S10 comes with a speedy octa-core Exynos 9820 chip and the Adreno 640 GPU, plus 8 GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space.

For comparison, the Galaxy S20 FE is £200 more if you want the 5G model, while the standard S20 is going to cost you upwards of £700 -- assuming you don’t want 5G rolled in.

The S10 5G comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which the S20 has dropped. You also get ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, reverse wireless charging, DeX support, a front-facing Time of Flight sensor, and a triple-lens rear camera system that includes 12MP wide and telephoto lenses, plus a 16MP ultrawide lens.

Sure it has Bixby, and skips the microSD card slot, but nobody’s perfect.

We’re rounding up all the best Prime Day deals this week, so make sure to keep your eyes on Tom’s Guide for more amazing sales.