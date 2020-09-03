Forget Galaxy Note 20: OnePlus 8 is $100 off in Labor Day sale

Labor Day sales can be found everywhere right now and one of our favorite early deals comes courtesy of OnePlus.

Currently, you can take $100 off the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro via coupon "OPLD100OFF". (Enter the coupon during checkout as a "voucher" code). After discount, you'll pay $699 for the OnePlus 8 or $899 for the OnePlus 8 Pro. In both instances, you're getting the upgraded models with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Even better, OnePlus is also offering $150-worth of free accessories with your phone purchase. The accessories sale includes everything from cases to earbuds. We were able to get up to $178 worth of accessories for free (though your mileage may vary).

OnePlus 8: $100 off + $150 accessories @ OnePlus

The Editor's Choice OnePlus 8 Pro is our top pick in this sale. In our OnePlus 8 Pro review, we loved the phone's 120Hz display, silky smooth performance, and 11-hour battery life. It's easily one of the best Android phones you can buy right now. As a bonus, we also like that OnePlus' wireless charging standard is actually faster than many wired options.

The OnePlus 8 Pro doesn't offer the best camera phone performance, but its four rear lenses can produce some impressive shots that measure up respectably against industry leaders.

OnePlus' deal is valid through September 8th only, so get this deal while you can.