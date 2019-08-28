Great Deal: Fitbit Versa Lite Now $30 Off

The Fitbit Versa 2 goes on sale for $199 on Sept. 15 with new features like premium fitness coaching and Alexa built-in. Naturally, previous generation Fitbit trackers are now priced below retail, which is good news for budget shoppers.

Currently, Amazon has the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is on sale for $129. Normally priced at $159.99, so that's $30 off it's regular price. Best Buy offers this same deal.

It's one of the best Fitbit deals we've seen this year so far.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition: was $159.95 now $129.99 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Versa Lite is the stripped-down, affordable version of the Fitbit Versa. It features a lightweight, swimproof design, heart rate monitoring, and all-day activity tracking. Snag one now for $30 less than retail price. View Deal

The Fitbit Versa Lite is the stripped-down, affordable version of the Fitbit Versa. It features a lightweight, swimproof design (up to 50m), 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and all-day activity tracking.

In our Fitbit Versa Lite review, we were impressed by its battery life, which lasted 5.5 days during our tests, accurate sleep/fitness tracking, and snazzy color options. Despite its lack of GPS, we gave it a 3.5 out of 5 stars for its core functionality and modest price.

The Fitbit Versa Lite features a 39mm screen and weighs 22.9 grams. Although it's nearly identical to the Fitbit Versa, unlike its predecessor, the Versa Lite comes in a variety of bold flavors. You can choose from White, Lilac, Mulberry or Marina Blue color variants.

MORE: Fitbit Versa vs. Fitbit Versa Lite - Specs and features compared

Performance-wise, Fitbit trackers beat competitors in terms of fitness and sleep-tracking. In real-world testing, it caught the workouts we didn't log which were several Zumba workouts and elliptical machine sessions. It offered accurate heart rate tracking throughout and its sensors were unaffected by heavy sweat.

The Fitbit Versa Lite was also on point with tracking-sleep cycles and wake up time.

Keep in mind that since this tracker lacks GPS, you'll need to bring your phone to keep tabs on where you go while walking or running. It also doesn't track floors climbed or swimming laps.

The Versa Lite is a great for anyone who wants an affordable fitness smartwatch to accurately log several workouts a week and analyze sleep patterns.

Amazon doesn't offer an expiration date for this Fitbit deal, so be sure to grab one while it's still in stock.