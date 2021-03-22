Falcon and Winter Soldier — who is the new Captain America?

"Who is The New Captain America?" — that's the question we're all asking after The Falcon and The Winter Solider episode 1. And yes, consider this your spoiler warning.

That's because in the final frames of the series, the U.S. government reveals a new Cap (literally called "the new Captain America"), who simply winks at the camera and we cut to black. No post-credits scene, no nothing. Disney Plus just flipped the script — again — making everyone check for the Falcon and Winter Soldier episode 2 release date.

And what we see tells us just enough to try and explain it. Even with as few frames as we got of him, we think The New Cap looks a lot like Wyatt Russell, the actor reportedly playing the character of John Walker, known in the comics as U.S. Agent.

As we know from the events taking place earlier in the episode, the New Captain America got the shield because Sam Wilson decided to not take the mantle. Instead, he donated it to the Smithsonian in D.C.. But, clearly, the U.S. government — which thanked him for that act — was just using the museum as an intermediary.

Because, in the same episode, we see the U.S. formally debut its new Captain America, shield and all. A set leak from January 2020 already teased this reveal, but that feels like ages ago at this rate (so you're forgiven if you forgot).

Wyatt Russell spotted filming ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ series https://t.co/6slFw5Z9U8 pic.twitter.com/cONEQhatVoJanuary 21, 2020 See more

Since Wyatt Russell was teased to play U.S. Agent, it's time to look back at what that character was in the comics. There, John Walker idolized his older brother Mike — who died while serving the country as a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War. John, looking to meet that legacy, enlisted. But he didn't serve in the field, as he was only a member during peace time.

Walker, looking for a way to become as noble as his brother, turns to a source called the Power Broker, who literally gives him superhuman strength. Walker, then becomes the corporate-sponsored Super-Patriot (after an attempted pro wrestling career), who attacks Captain America at one point. Throughout these incidents, we see Super-Patriot/Walker as a more violent version of Cap, who cares less about the public's safety.

But when Steve Rogers surrenders the shield and costume, as he reports to the Commission on Superhuman Activities, Walker is later picked to become the new Captain America. And then after many storied adventures, Steve Rogers becomes Captain America again — and Walker takes the name U.S. Agent. All along, the Commission on Superhuman Activities is pulling the strings about who should take what names.

That all makes us wonder who made this guy the "new Captain America." Hence, readers, why we're more than excited for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode two.