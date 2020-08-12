F1 live stream: How to watch Spanish Grand Prix online

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took his first victory of the season — and the first of a non-Mercedes team or driver in 2020 — during last week's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. He'll try to repeat the performance this Sunday at the Spanish Grand Prix.

2020 F1 Spanish Grand Prix | Start Time The Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya kicks off at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT | 2 p.m. BST) on Sunday, August 16.



Qualifying begins at the same time Saturday, and the first of the weekend's three practice sessions begins Friday, August 14 at 5 a.m. ET (2 a.m. PT| 10 a.m. BST).

This weekend's Spanish Grand Prix is certainly one you'll want to fire up an F1 live stream for. We knew the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone wouldn't disappoint, and disappoint it certainly didn't, as Red Bull used the superior tire efficiency of its RB16 chassis and clever strategy to pull out the win.

That leaves Max Verstappen as the first and only non-Mercedes runner to claim a victory in this 2020 campaign. The Dutch phenom will be keen to repeat his stellar performance this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, though the slower-speed nature of the Spanish circuit and high prevalence of mid-speed corners could very well play to Mercedes' advantage.

The best streaming devices in 2020

Best Netflix movies in August 2020

And thus, we're setting up for an interesting contest this weekend. Can Red Bull's wit and tire management once again overcome the relentless speed of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas' dominant Mercedes chassis, or will Barcelona play host to a repeat of the year's first four events? Here's everything you need to know to watch and live stream the 2020 F1 Spanish Grand Prix. Check back here after Saturday qualifying for the full grid ahead of Sunday's race.

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix F1 live streams with a VPN

If you’re abroad and unable to use the streaming service you already pay for to watch the race, you don't need to turn to a low-quality, glitchy workaround. Instead, use a virtual private network, or VPN, which can help you connect to your desired service through a U.S. server and watch the race without any needless frustrations.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

F1 live streams: Spanish Grand Prix in the US

For those watching the Spanish Grand Prix on TV in the U.S., the main event, qualifying and Practice 3 will be broadcast live on ESPN. The first two practice sessions on Friday will be broadcast on ESPN2.

You can stream the race via the ESPN app, or the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions of the weekend. Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

Just as with the previous two seasons, ESPN's F1 broadcast picks up the Sky Sports F1 feed. ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your only alternative is F1 TV Pro — F1's own official streaming service, which also duplicates the Sky Sports feed. F1 TV Pro costs $10 monthly or $80 for the entire season. (Given the shortened campaign and uncertainty of the schedule, monthly seems to be the safer way to go here.) In addition to live streaming F1 events, it also offers access to Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, as well as F1's historic archive of classic Grands Prix.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange if you want to watch ESPN. It also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

View Deal

F1 live streams: Spanish Grand Prix in the UK

As with the entire 2020 F1 schedule, Sky Sports F1 is your destination for complete Spanish Grand Prix weekend coverage if you live in the U.K. Sky Sports F1 is a paid channel, and because it retains exclusivity over all F1 broadcasts in the country, you won't be able to tune into the race using F1 TV Pro, as that service is not available in the U.K.

If you want to watch the race without a Sky Sports F1 subscription, we recommend buying a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass, which will set you back £10. Now TV also offers a month pass available at a reduced price of £25, which will allow you to watch the entire weekend of festivities, and even the next Grand Prix, too.

Just a heads up, though: Now TV isn't available via a web browser, but rather through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV and some smart TVs.

F1 live streams: Spanish Grand Prix in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada, though F1 TV Pro remains an option for fans. All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials.

Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $5 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

We're five races into the 2020 season now, not counting the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend. In terms of what's coming up next, we're looking at Belgium, two races in Italy, Russia, Germany, Portugal and a third race in Italy. As it stands, the last race of the season announced thus far would happen on October 25, but Formula 1 management says there's more to come on that front.

In July, Formula 1 added Mugello in Italy and Sochi in Russia to the calendar, on September 13 and September 27, respectively. Mugello is a notable addition; it's never been on an F1 calendar before, and it's a beloved circuit in Italy for its thrilling MotoGP races.

Nürburgring is set to make a comeback this season, marking its first appearance in F1 since 2013; likewise, Imola, the historic locale in San Marino, will return in 2020 after a 14-year absence. The Algarve International Circuit in Portugal is a newcomer to F1, though racing fans will no doubt be familiar with it, as it has hosted a wide variety of different racing series since it was opened in 2008.

Here's the schedule for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the August 14-16 F1 Spanish Grand Prix:

Friday, August 14

Practice 1: 5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. ET

5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. ET Practice 2: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 15

Practice 3: 6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET Qualifying: 9 a.m.-10 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 16