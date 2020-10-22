F1 live stream: How to watch Portuguese Grand Prix online

2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix | Start Time The Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix begins at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT | 2 p.m. BST) on Sunday, Oct. 25.



Qualifying takes place at the same time on Saturday, Oct. 24, and the first of the weekend's three practice sessions begins Friday, Oct. 23 at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT| 11 a.m. BST).

The 2020 Formula 1 season enters its home stretch now, as the action moves onto the Algarve International Circuit for the Portuguese Grand Prix. This will be F1's first ever race at the track, referred to by fans as Portimão, and below we have everything you need to know to find an F1 live stream and follow along all weekend long.

Best Netflix movies in October 2020

All eyes will surely be on Red Bull to see if the team has found a way to optimize its new aero package to give Max Verstappen a shot at snatching victory from Mercedes at a circuit that will be new to most, if not all the drivers on the grid. There's also no doubt Renault's Daniel Ricciardo will look to build upon his third-place finish at the Nürburgring two weeks ago; maybe if he finishes on the podium this time, he'll remember to do a shoey.

And then there's the track itself. Portimão is chock full of elevation change and blind corners which will test the drivers' perception and awareness to carry the most speed possible through the trickiest sections.

Here's how to watch and live stream the 2020 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 25. Following qualifying on Saturday morning, be sure to scroll down to the bottom for results that'll make up the grid order for the race.

How to watch Portuguese Grand Prix F1 live streams with a VPN

If you’re abroad and unable to use the streaming service you already pay for to watch the race, you don't need to turn to a low-quality, glitchy workaround. Instead, use a virtual private network, or VPN, which can help you connect to your desired service through a U.S. server and watch the race without any needless frustrations.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

F1 live streams: Portuguese Grand Prix in the US

For those watching the Portuguese Grand Prix on TV in the U.S., almost every session of the weekend will be broadcast on ESPN2, barring Practice 3, which will be on ESPN.

You can stream the race via the ESPN app, or the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions of the weekend. Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

Just as with the previous two seasons, ESPN's F1 broadcast picks up the Sky Sports F1 feed. ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your only alternative is F1 TV Pro — F1's own official streaming service, which also duplicates the Sky Sports feed. F1 TV Pro costs $10 monthly or $80 for the entire season. (Given the shortened campaign and uncertainty of the schedule, monthly seems to be the safer way to go here.) In addition to live streaming F1 events, it also offers access to Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, as well as F1's historic archive of classic Grands Prix.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange if you want to watch ESPN. It also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

View Deal

F1 live streams: Portuguese Grand Prix in the UK

As with the entire 2020 F1 schedule, Sky Sports F1 is your destination for complete Portuguese Grand Prix weekend coverage if you live in the U.K. Sky Sports F1 is a paid channel, and because it retains exclusivity over all F1 broadcasts in the country, you won't be able to tune into the race using F1 TV Pro, as that service is not available in the U.K.

If you want to watch the race without a Sky Sports F1 subscription, we recommend buying a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass, which will set you back £10. Now TV also offers a month pass available at a reduced price of £25, which will allow you to watch the entire weekend of festivities, and even the next Grand Prix, too.

Just a heads up, though: Now TV isn't available via a web browser, but rather through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV and some smart TVs.

F1 live streams: Portuguese Grand Prix in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada, though F1 TV Pro remains an option for fans. All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials.

Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $5 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

F1 Portuguese Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

We're 11 races into the 2020 season now, not counting the Portuguese Grand Prix this weekend. In terms of what's coming up in the near future, we're looking at two more races in Europe following this one, in Italy again (this time at Imola) and Istanbul.

The Nov. 15 Turkish Grand Prix will be followed by back-to-back contests in Bahrain (interestingly, on two different configurations of the Sakhir circuit) and the season closer in Abu Dhabi. All told, we'll have 17 rounds by year's end — not bad for a pandemic-shortened season.

Here's the schedule for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the Oct. 23-25 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix.

Friday, October 23

Practice 1: 6 a.m.-7:30 a.m. ET

6 a.m.-7:30 a.m. ET Practice 2: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, October 24

Practice 3: 6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET Qualifying: 9 a.m.-10 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 25