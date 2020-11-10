Epic Black Friday sale takes $500 off all Leesa mattresses

November is an excellent month for many types of purchases, but mattresses in particular tend to see the biggest discounts.

For instance, Leesa is taking up to $500 off all mattresses. Plus, you'll get two free pillows with each purchase. That's one of the best Black Friday mattress deals available and one of the biggest dollar-off deals we've seen from Leesa. If you're not familiar with Leesa, the ethical company holds a spot on our best mattress guide.

The Virginia-based company uses recycled and natural materials to make its mattresses. It also plants a tree for each mattress sold and donates one mattress to charity for every 10 sold.

The mattress-in-a-box company offers three mattresses: the Leesa Original (up to $200 off; from $624), Leesa Hybrid (up to $350 off; from $899), and Leesa Legend (up to $500 off; from $1,549). The Leesa Original is the budget-friendly option offering a medium-firm sleeping experience that's received an overwhelmingly positive response from users.

If you want to get even more bang for your buck, Leesa is taking up to $877 off bundles. (All bundles also include two free pillows). Make sure to follow our mattress deals coverage for more sales.