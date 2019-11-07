Alienware m17 gets massive $950 Black Friday discount

Here's a Black Friday laptop deal for all you hardcore gamers.

Today only, Dell has the Alienware m17 4K Gaming Laptop on sale for $1,599.99 via coupon code "AW950AFF". That's a whopping $950 off its normal price and one of the best early Black Friday gaming deals we've seen to date.

Alienware m17 4K Laptop: was $2,549 now $1,599

This Alienware m17 configuration comes packed to the gills with cutting edge tech. It features a 17.3-inch 4K IPS LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a RTX 2070 GPU.

Although it fell to $1,499 on Amazon Prime Day, that config only packed a 1080p LCD and a 256GB SSD. Today's deal upgrades you to a 4K display and 1TB SSD. In terms of performance, sister site LaptopMag called the Alienware m17 "drop dead gorgeous." In addition, they said its powerful whether you're gaming or making complex spreadsheets.

