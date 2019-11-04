Early Black Friday Deal: Surface Pro 7 Now $699

Best Buy is giving us a quick peek at its Black Friday deals with a limited time discount on the new Surface Pro 7.

Currently, you can get the new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Black Type Cover on sale for $699. Normally priced at $959, this deal saves you $260. It's one of the most head-turning early Best Buy Black Friday deals we've seen.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $699 @ Best Buy

This new Surface Pro 7 sports a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU. It also comes bundled with Microsoft's Type Cover, so you can use it as a laptop or tablet. On sale for $699, it's at its lowest price ever.

This particular model Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on sale packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense touch display, a Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage.

Sister site, LaptopMag reviewed the Surface Pro 7 and liked its premium metal build, fast performance and bright, color-rich display. They gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 sports the same minimalist design of the Surface Pro 6. The Surface Pro 7 boasts upgraded hardware specs including a faster 10th gen Intel processor and a USB-C port.

With a convertible design that goes from tablet to laptop in a snap, the Surface Pro 7 is a great iPad Pro alternative. At $260 off, the Surface Pro is now also the cheaper option, so act fast to snag this stellar price.