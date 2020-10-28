Early Black Friday deal gets you two smart plugs for just $14.99 at Amazon

Black Friday deals are the ultimate excuse to give your home an IQ upgrade, and there are already plenty of opportunities to save on smart home tech. In fact, Amazon is offering one of the best smart home deals we've seen this holiday season so far.

Amazon has the Kasa Smart Plug 2-Pack on sale for $14.99. That's less than $8 per smart plug and $5 cheaper than Amazon's price for the same bundle.

The best early Black Friday deals now

Kasa makes some of the best smart plugs and best smart home devices. Like all the brand's products, the smart plug is dead simple to use. Simply plug it into any wall outlet and you'll be able to use the accompanying app to control any 12 AMP device, no matter where you are.

The smart plug doesn't require a hub and can be used to turn on/off lights, set schedules for power-consuming devices, or turn off electrical devices at random intervals when you're not home.

Appliances plugged into a Kasa Smart Plug can also be controlled via Alexa- or Google Assistant-powered devices such as the new Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) or Google Nest Audio, both of which will likely go on sale closer to Black Friday.

This smart plug 2-pack is a quick and inexpensive way to give your home the digital makeover you've been wanting. For more smart home savings, check out our guide to the best Black Friday deals.