Don't miss this cheap laptop deal in Walmart's Black Friday sale

We've seen plenty of Black Friday laptop deals this week, but leave it to Walmart to set a new record.

As part of its latest batch of Black Friday sales, Walmart has the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 on sale for just $149. That's one of the cheapest laptops we've seen this year and one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you'll find.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was $420 now $149 @ Walmart

Hurry! The IdeaPad 3 is on sale for a very low price of $149. It features a 14-inch LCD, 2.4GHz Pentium Gold 6405U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. The Pentium Gold 6405U is a budget CPU designed for basic tasks like Web surfing and the occasional YouTube stream. This is the perfect laptop for kids taking classes from home. View Deal

Make no mistake, this laptop won't break any speed records. Nor do we recommend you use it to play games. However, if you need a laptop you can use for Web surfing or if you have a child taking classes from home, this budget laptop should suffice.

You get a 14-inch LCD, 2.4GHz Pentium Gold 6405U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. The Pentium Gold 6405U is a budget CPU designed for simple tasks like checking e-mail and simple YouTube streams.

If you want just a tad more processing muscle, Walmart also has the HP 14 on sale for $309. It's $160 off and features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.2GHz Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.