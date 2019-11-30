Holy cow! The iPad is at lowest price ever on Target right now

Amazon had one of the best iPad deals for Cyber Monday, but it sold out in a few hours. The good news it that Target has the iPad for just $229, which is the lowest price ever.

We expect this iPad deal to go very fast. The Silver model is out of stock but the Space Gray and Gold models are in stock.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad: was $329 now $229 @ Target

Get the new iPad now at the lowest price ever. Apple's most popular tablet now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. You also get long battery life and Touch ID. With this $229 iPad deal, you'll save $99. View Deal

The 10.2-inch iPad with 128GB is now $329 on Target, which is $100 off and 23% savings.

The iPad is the best tablet for most people, thanks to its bright and sharp Retina display, fairly speedy A10 processor, and support for both the Apple Pencil and Apple's keyboard. The iPad also comes equipped with a Touch ID sensor and a 8-MP rear camera and 1.2-MP front camera.

The 10.2-inch iPad also offers 10 hours of battery life, so in most cases you can leave the charger at home.

