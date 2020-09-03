Disney Plus Premier Access explained: Cost, Mulan info, and how it works

Disney Plus Premier Access will see the house of mouse turn its monthly streaming service into a new kind of box office: one that can release first-run blockbusters. And it's starting off with a highly-anticipated (and much-delayed) film: Mulan.

The company is selling it's big new movie through a familiar destination: its streaming service Disney Plus. Yes, the service you watch Marvel movies on is now being used as a home box office (apologies to HBO).

Disney Plus Premier Access allows Disney to not only sell movies and keep all the sales (rather than share with an Amazon, Apple or Fandango Now), but also pull back in lapsed subscribers, or folks who have yet to bite the bullet on Disney Plus.

Even though some may be confused by this new addition, Disney Plus Premier Access makes a ton of sense when you look over at ESPN Plus, one of the other arms of Disney's streaming juggernaut. This technology is already built into that service, where you buy UFC PPVs on top of your monthly subscription cost.

And the good news for all Disney fans is that Mulan costs less than half the price of a $65 UFC PPV on ESPN Plus.

Disney Plus Premier Access cost

While we don't know if Disney will always charge the same price for each of its Disney Plus Premier Access movies (or if there will be another movie sold this way again), we wouldn't be surprised if it's found the new standard price point.

Mulan costs $29.99 on Disney Plus Premier Access (you'll be able to buy it with that link) and that's a one-time price. Of course, that's on top of the $6.99 monthly price of Disney Plus.

Here's how much Mulan will cost in other countries:

Canada: $34.99 CAD

$34.99 CAD Australia: $34.99 AUD

$34.99 AUD New Zealand: $39.99 NZD

$39.99 NZD Japan: ¥2980 Yen

¥2980 Yen United Kingdom: £19.99 (UK)

£19.99 (UK) Ireland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, Netherlands: €21.99

€21.99 Switzerland: 29,00 CHF

Mulan, unfortunately, will not be available on Disney Plus in France.

How Disney Plus Premier Access works

Once you buy Mulan via Disney Plus Premier Access, you will neither "own" nor be "renting" the film in any normal way. Instead, you'll have access to Mulan for as long as your subscription is active.

It's similar to how PlayStation Plus games work, where you only have access to "free" titles such as Fall Guys for as long as you keep your PS Plus subscription.