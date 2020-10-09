Demon's Souls Remake PS5 release date, trailer, gameplay and deluxe edition

It's almost time to warm yourself beside the bonfire again. Back in 2009, Japanese developer FromSoftware released Demon's Souls on PlayStation 3, in collaboration with SIE Japan Studio. The adventure game was the spiritual successor FromSoftware's King's Field series, pitting a lone player against a harsh fantasy world. Demon's Souls was intended as a Japanese-only game, but a small cult fanbase in the West saw Atlus bringing the titles to North America.

Demon's Souls was the stepping stone to the Dark Souls series, from niche favorite to mainstream masterpiece. Many things fans have come to love in Dark Souls — the gothic horror aesthetic, bonfires, and intense, difficult combat — began here. Now Bluepoint Games, the developer behind the remasters and remakes of Uncharted, Gravity Rush, and Shadow of the Colossus, is delivering a full remake of Demon's Souls for PS5 .

Here's everything you need to know about the Demon's Souls remake, including its release date, trailer and deluxe edition info.

The Demon's Souls remake will launch alongside the PS5 on November 12, 2020. It's shaping up to being one of the biggest launch titles for the new console.

Demon's Souls Remake trailer

There are two trailers available for the Demon's Souls remake. The first is the original cinematic announcement trailer, released back in June of this year. This trailer showcases the updated looks for many of the iconic Demon's Souls bosses, including the Tower Knight, the Storm King, and the Dragon God.

The second trailer was released during the PlayStation 5 showcase and has full gameplay from the upcoming title. This trailer showcases the tutorial zone from the game, allowing players to get a 1-to-1 comparison between the remake and the PS3 original. The trailer also showcases the Vanguard, a boss from that tutorial level, before highlighting other regions and encounters from the game.

Demon's Souls Remake gameplay

What's clear from the gameplay trailer is that Bluepoint Games has made sure not to vastly change the combat from the original Demon's Souls. The animations are much smoother and more fluid than they were on PlayStation 3, and the dodge roll move looks much faster. There's also the brief use of a leapover move that wasn't in the original game at all. The environmental art and architecture is simply stunning, and one of the better showcases of the power of the PlayStation 5.

One of the pre-order weapons, the Reaper Scythe, is also a weapon type that wasn't in the original game. So perhaps Bluepoint Games has more additional weapons, weapon types, or gameplay modes that haven't been revealed yet.

There will be online multiplayer, as the official Demon's Souls page acknowledges the need for a PlayStation Plus subscription to play online. It also notes 2-6 network players, which is greater than the multiplayer maximum on the original game. In Demon's Souls on PS3, players could summon two players to help them tackle hard fights, or you could invade another player's game in PVP. An increase to up to 6 network players points to an online mode that works more like Dark Souls.

Official documentation from Sony also points towards two different graphics modes: a 4K resolution mode, and a high frame rate mode to play at 60 fps. Demon's Souls will also support PS5 features like haptic feedback and 3D audio.

Demon’s Souls Remake on PS4, PC, and Xbox

There are other PS5 titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West, that will also be coming to PlayStation 4. Unfortunately, if you're not upgrading to PlayStation 5, you won't be able to play the Demon's Souls remake. Sony has confirmed there won't be a PS4 version of the game available.

There's also the open question of a potential PC release. According to a 2020 corporate report, Sony is interested in doing more PC ports following the release of Horizon Zero Dawn on Steam. "We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability," the company said in the report .

The originally-released trailer for the Demon's Souls remake did acknowledge a PC version, but Sony later told Kotaku that was a "human error." The updated trailer does not mention a PC release at all. Demon's Souls is not coming to PC, and remains a PlayStation 5 exclusive through and through. Maybe years from now if we're lucky.

There also won't be an Xbox version, because this is a Sony game.

Demon's Souls Remake price and pre-order

When Sony fully revealed the PlayStation 5, the company acknowledged that its own first-party games would be priced anywhere from $49.99 to $69.99. While Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is on the lower end of that range and Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the previous standard price of $59.99, Demon's Souls is sitting at the top. Yeah, the Demon's Souls remake on PS5 will cost $69.99 for the standard edition.

You can pre-order Demon's Souls on the PlayStation Store right now, and the game is also available for pre-order at other retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Demon's Souls Remake Digital Deluxe Edition

With the standard edition starting at a cool $69.99, you might be wondering if there's an upgraded edition for the most hardcore fans. Yes, in fact, there is! Sony is offering a Digital Deluxe Edition for $89.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition offers the full base game, in addition to a host of digital in-game items.

The items include:

Original Soundtrack

Legendary Hero Soul

Renowned Warrior Soul

Storied Warrior Soul

Red-Eye Knight Armor

Boletarian Royalty Armor

Ritual Blade

Hoplite Shield

Ring of Longevity

Preservation Grains

Phosphorescent Grains

Bearbug Grains

Large Hardstone Shard

Moonlightstone Shard

Also, players who pre-order any edition of Demon's Souls from the PlayStation Store will get access to the Reaper Scythe weapon. If you're trying to get prepared for the darkness ahead, maybe those items will help!