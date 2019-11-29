Hurry! Dell XPS 13 is just $879 with this coupon for Black Friday

The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop money can buy and now you can spend less of your own cash to get your hands on one.

Right now Dell is offering all configurations of the Dell XPS 13 for 12% off via coupon "SAVE12". That means the base model now starts at $879.99 after the coupon. This is a great XPS 13 deal and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals yet.

Enter the coupon "SAVE12" when buying the Dell XPS 13 to save 12 percent on the best laptop you can buy. This 13-inch ultraportable offers a gorgeous InfinityEdge display, 10th Gen Intel Core CPU and long battery life.View Deal

Dell's new XPS 13 sports a beautiful 13-inch InfinityEdge display, thanks to an innovative HD webcam that Dell tucked into the top of the panel. You can go for a 1080p screen or spring for a glorious 4K display.

We also like the slim and lightweight design, which weighs just 2.7 pounds and measures 0.3 to 0.5 inches thin. The anodized aluminum finish feels sturdy and will stand out in the crowd, especially if you get the Arctic White finish on the inside.

The XPS 13 is also quite powerful with 10th-gen Intel Core processor, starting with a Core i3 CPU. But you can also opt for a Core i5 or Core i7 chip. Want endurance? The XPS 13 lasts over 12 hours on a charge, which is among the longest lasting laptops around.

Take your pick between 4GB, 8GB or 16GB of memory, and go up to 2TB of SSD of storage if you want. For ports, you get two Thunderbolt 3, one full-size USB 3.1 and a microSD card reader, which is more than what the MacBook Air offers.

This Dell XPS 13 deal expired December 1, so we would hurry up on this one. And be sure to check out all of the great great Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals.