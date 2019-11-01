Best Dell Black Friday Laptop Deals

It's November 1 and although Thanksgiving is still four weeks out, Dell Black Friday deals start now. The PC manufacturer has released a tease of its Black Friday deals with some sales going live today. Dell is joining dozens of other retailers who have debuted their Black Friday laptop deals way ahead of schedule.

Keep in mind, however, that not every discount in the Dell Black Friday deals preview is worth your time. For instance, the new XPS 15 at $999 ($100 off) might sound like a solid deal, but it was actually $912 back in September. Likewise, the Alienware 25-inch Gaming Monitor is already $279.99 at Amazon, although Dell has it listed as a "doorbuster" deal that will go live on November 28.

So as always, cross check prices before committing to any deal. That said, here are the deals we've vetted and recommend ourselves.

Dell Black Friday Deals To Expect in November

Dell 24" 1080p Gaming LCD: was $299 now $99

The Dell S2419HGF is a 24-inch monitor designed for gaming. It sports 1080p resolution at 144Hz and FreeSync support. At $99.99, it's the cheapest price we've ever seen for this monitor. The sale goes live 11/28 at 10am ET.

Inspiron 15 5000: was $649 now $399

Ultra-cheap laptops generally don't pack a spec sheet this impressive. For $399.99, this Inspiron 15 5000 gets you a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That's enough power for just about any mainstream task and even the occasional PC game. The sale goes live 11/28 at 6pm ET.View Deal

XPS 13: was $1,199 now $799

We're not sure which XPS 13 model this is yet, but by the specs alone it looks like a solid deal. It features a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for just $799. The sale goes live 11/29 at 2pm ET.View Deal

Inspiron 14 3000: was $249 now $129

Need a small laptop that can handle basic tasks? Of maybe you're looking for your child's first laptop? The Inspiron 14 3000 is ideal for either scenario. Normally on sale for just shy of $200, Dell will soon offer it for just $129.99. The sale goes live 11/29 at 11am ET.View Deal