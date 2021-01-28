Cyberpunk 2077 devs: Please don't use mods to romance Keanu

Modding is nothing new in the world of gaming, especially in the case of Cyberpunk 2077 where users have already been developing mods to fix the game's myriad of flaws. But one mod is taking things too far, according to developer CD Projekt Red.

It didn’t take long for someone to develop a mod that let you have sex with Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand. But CDPR isn’t happy about it and the mod has since been hidden.

Cyberpunk 2077 has plenty of sex scenes, including one from Johnny Silverhand’s perspective, but this mod actually swaps the “joytoy” sex worker for his character model. While he stays clothed throughout, and still uses the stock joytoy voice, this means you can then go off and have sex with a virtual Keanu Reeves.

Of course, Johnny isn’t the only character people have modded into those scenes, but CDPR’s issue here is all down to the fact Johnny’s character model is based on a real person. While CDPR allows mods and even recently released official modding tools, this is one step too far.

The developer told PC Gamer that “when it comes to models of real people whom we’ve asked to participate in the game, we kindly ask you to refrain from using them in any situation that might be found offensive if you don’t have their explicit permission.”

That's a reasonable request. Keanu Reeves may have been involved in the game, but if he didn’t explicitly give his permission to be the subject of a sex scene then he has every right not to be. It’s not the same as swapping in a character model that wasn’t deliberately designed to look like a real person.

Cyberpunk 2077 isn't short of celebrity cameos, but it seems the majority of them won't end up as your in-game liaisons - mods or not. Speaking with Eurogamer , mod creator Catmino said that the technical challenges of the process mean characters with fleeting appearances in the game can’t be swapped around. So you won’t be having any encounters with the likes of Hideo Kojima, who happens to pop up in Cyberpunk 2077 very briefly.