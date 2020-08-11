Criterium du Dauphine live stream 2020: TV channels, how to watch

Criterium du Dauphine 2020 start times Stage 1 of the Criterium du Dauphine starts at 10:55 a.m. CEST local time / 4:55 a.m. ET, on Wednesday (Aug. 12).

Stage 2 starts at 1:00 p.m. CEST / 7 a.m. ET, on Thursday (Aug. 13).

Stage 3 starts at 12:10 p.m. CEST / 6:10 a.m. ET, on Friday (Aug. 14).

Stage 4 starts at 12:10 p.m. CEST / 6:10 a.m. ET, on Saturday (Aug. 15).

Stage 5 starts at 12:20 p.m. CEST / 6:20 a.m. ET, on Sunday (Aug. 16).

Tomorrow's Criterium du Dauphine live streams will bring us the final warm up before the 2020 Tour de France begins, so you bet we're locked in for five solid days of cycling. But don't expect last year's winner to repeat.

That's because Jakob Fuglsang is going to be at Il Lombardia instead, this weekend. Filling the void will be Egan Bernal (for Team Ineos), Primož Roglič (for Jumbo-Visma) and Nairo Quintana (for Arkéa-Samsic), each looking to climb the summit finishes fastest at the end of each of the 5 stages.

Other top contenders include Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), EF Pro Cycling's Rigoberto Urán and Sergio Higuita, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates). Rounding out the pack are Jumbo-Visma's Tom Dumoulin and Steven Kruijswijk, Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Miguel Ángel López (Astana).

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).

All of these cyclists should have their grit tested by the summits that close out each day's races. Chief among them are Col de Porte (HC), Saint-Martin-de-Belleville (1st Category) and Mégeve (2x second category).

So, now that you know who's got a good chance, let's get off to the race, and show you how to watch Criterium du Dauphine live streams no matter where you go:

Criterium du Dauphine live streams in the US

There are two ways to watch Criterium du Dauphine live streams in the U.S.: actually live, or delayed on demand.

For actually live Criterium du Dauphine action, If you want to watch the matches as they happen, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold. While it costs $54.99 for the period of July 27, 2020 through May 31, 2021, it also comes with an ad-free experience, interactive maps and alternative camera angles. The other option is FloBikes, which costs $30 per month and $150 per year. Your call

But since these races start awful early, you wouldn't be laughed out of the room for being OK with watching Criterium du Dauphine on fubo TV, where the races are on delay and not live streamed. Also, Fubo is a more comprehensive streaming package, offering more than just live sports.

Criterium du Dauphine live streams in the UK

Trying to watch the Criterium du Dauphine in the United Kingdom? You'll find it on Eurosport (the standard home for cycling competitions in this region). Eurosport's coverage starts at 10:55 a.m. local time.

Eurosport can be acquired via a Sky TV or via a Eurosport Player monthly (£9.99) or annual pass (£39.99).

Criterium du Dauphine live streams in Canada

Americans and Canadians don't just share a border: we share a method of watching the Criterium du Dauphine online. That's right, Canada's best option is fubo TV, where it's on the fubo Cycling channel.

Criterium du Dauphine live streams in Italy

Yes, you heard it from us: the Criterium du Dauphine will be on Rai Sports in Italy, throughout the day.

Italians who have found themselves stranded in America could use that risk-free Express VPN trial to stream the first day of the races for free, no matter where they are.