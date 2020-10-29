Crazy Black Friday laptop deal brings Lenovo Chromebook to $179

Black Friday Chromebook sales are as natural as a new year. You can always expect them to arrive at the same time of the year, and right now we've got a whopper of a cheap Chromebook sale from Best Buy — which just unloaded a ton of Black Friday deals.

Right now, the 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 is just $179 at Best Buy — that's a savings of $100 off its original price of $279. That's not just one of the best Chromebook Black Friday deals we've seen this season — it's also certainly the most affordable.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 was $279 now $179 @ Best Buy

The Chromebook Flex 3's 2-in-1 design and Android app support makes it more than just a decent laptop for browsing the web and doing email. When you rotate its 11-inch screen into tablet mode, you get a solid big Android tablet too.View Deal

Reviews are mostly positive, with raves for the Chromebook Flex 3 as an excellent laptop for kids. Another reviewer (who got this for the same price) also noted that it's an ideal laptop for a child. A third reviewer confirmed that Zoom works like a charm on the Chromebook Flex 3.

As Chromebooks become harder to find, as retailers run out of stock, this is a great deal to get your kid a way to get school work done during the work from home era. Its specs (MediaTek MT8173C CPU, 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC Flash storage) may not be that flashy, but it's going to be a great laptop for modest users.

Lenovo rates the Chromebook Flex 3 as lasting 10 hours on a single charge, and it's got dual USB ports: one USB-C and one USB-A, plus a headphone jack for when you need to plug in a headset for video calls.

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for all of the top Black Friday laptop deals!