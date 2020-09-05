Clippers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Game 2 of the NBA playoffs online

Clippers vs Nuggets game 2 start time, channel Clippers vs Nuggets will tip off at 9 p.m. ET today (Saturday, Sept. 5) on TNT. The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC, full series schedule below.

Is Denver's team ready for the Clippers vs Nuggets live stream? Well, if game 2 is anything like the first match of this Western Conference semifinals series, the answer may simply be "no." Unrested after their seven-game-series agains the Utah Jazz, the Nuggets struggled against Kawhi's Clippers.

If the Clippers can start off hot again and build enough of a lead to give them space in the second half, we're going to hear experts talking about an NBA playoffs where Clippers/Lakers (yes, we're not sour on LeBron's chances after one game against Houston) decides the west.

Handling LA will require a little rethinking of defense, as Denver coach Michael Malone has already touched on how the likes of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley should not be held to 1-on-1 defense.

Stopping or hindering Kawhi has to be at the top of the Denver wish list, as he's scored an average of 32.3 points per game in the postseason, at 56.2% from the floor. By contrast? Nikola Jokic was the top scoring Nugget, with 15 points.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets live stream for game 2:

How to avoid Clippers vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Clippers vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Clippers vs Nuggets game 2 today (Saturday, Sept. 5) at 9 p.m. on TNT. NBA playoff games are airing on TNT, ESPN or ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Clippers vs Nuggets on Sling TV. Sports fan favorite fuboTV sadly doesn't have TNT.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans usually have to stay up late, and they can catch the Clippers vs Nuggets live stream at 2 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Clippers vs Nuggets air on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. It's going to be on SN360.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Clippers vs Nuggets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Clippers 120, Nuggets 97

Clippers 120, Nuggets 97 Game 2: Sat., Sept. 5, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Sat., Sept. 5, 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 3: Mon., Sept. 7, TBD (TNT)

Mon., Sept. 7, TBD (TNT) Game 4: Wed., Sept. 9, TBD (ESPN)

Wed., Sept. 9, TBD (ESPN) *Game 5: Fri., Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)

Fri., Sept. 11, TBD (TNT) *Game 6: Sun., Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)

Sun., Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN) *Game 7: Tue., Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)

* = if necessary