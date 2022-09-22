Chromecast with Google TV HD is a $29 streaming device for folks who don't need 4K

The new Chromecast with Google TV HD streams video at a lower resolution than its predecessor, but it's almost nearly half the price.

Rumors have swirled all year around a new, cheaper Chromecast with Google TV. Leaks have teased the device's launch and specs. Now, Google has made it official by announcing the HD model, which will retail at $29.99. The 4K version retails for $50.

The Chromecast with Google TV that launched in 2020 — one of the best streaming devices in the market, incidentally — is getting rebranded, affixing 4K to the end of its name. That will denote the biggest difference with its younger sibling, which tops out streaming in 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second.

Essentially, Google is rolling out a cheaper streaming device that is adequate for older television sets and monitors — the kind you might have in a guest room, a kid's bedroom or an office.

Chromecast with Google TV HD comes in one color, Snow. It will be available at all major retailers starting Sept. 22.

As noted above, the Chromecast with Google TV HD will cost $29.99. The existing 4K version will still sell for $50.

For a limited time, purchase of the Chromecast with Google TV HD comes with six free months of Peacock Premium.

Chromecast with Google TV HD design

(Image credit: Future)

On the outside, the Chromecast with Google TV HD looks almost exactly like the 4K version — a slim, circular dongle that plugs into an HDMI port in the back of a television. The company says that recycled material is used for almost half of its plastic parts.

Chromecast with Google TV HD performance and specs

Chromecast with Google TV HD: Specs Size: 6.4 x 2.4 x 0.5 inches (dongle); 4.8 x 1.5 x 0.7 inches (remote)

Number of channels: 10,000+

Ports: HDMI, USB-C

Max video resolution: 1080p/60 fps

Supported HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+

On the inside, the hardware is slightly less powerful. However, like the 4K model, this Chromecast will run the Google TV software, one of our favorites for the clean, simple navigation.

Some performance upgrades allow for faster home screen loading and scrolling through tabs. It also supports HDR10 and HDR10+, user profiles and Stadia.

Chromecast with Google TV HD remote

The new Chromecast with Google TV HD's remote will look identical to the 4K model's remote. (Image credit: Future)

The Chromecast with Google TV HD also comes with the same voice remote as the 4K model. Google Assistant accepts commands so you can load apps and search for shows easily. Say "watch House of the Dragon" and the device will find the show. You don't even need to know which app it's on. The assistant can also pull up Nest camera footage or Google Photos on the screen.

Aside from the Google TV OS, you can also cast video from your phone or tablet — no Chromecast device would ever get rid of that functionality.