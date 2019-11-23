Walmart has a crazy cheap $159 Chromebook deal now for Black Friday

Whether you're getting a computer for your child or you're just looking for a cheap way to get online, a Chromebook has pretty much everything you need. And right now Walmart has the Acer Chromebook 14 on sale for just $159, which is $140 off the list price.

This is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen and it's even cheaper than Amazon's price of $171.

Acer Chromebook 14: was $299 now $159 @Walmart

The Acer Chromebook 14 is a great Chromebook deal at just $159. You get a 14-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 3-cell battery that's rated for up to 12 hours of battery life. Sleeve included.View Deal

The Chromebook 14 features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 display along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. We wouldn't worry about the onboard storage since must everything you need will be in the cloud.

This Chromebook deal also gives you a fast 802.11ac Wi-Fi connection for getting online and a 3-cell battery that's rated for up to 12 hours of battery life. So if you're going to the coffee shop or class you should be able to leave the charger behind.

With its Intel Atom x5-E8000 processor, the Acer Chromebook 14 is not as powerful as Chromebooks with Celeron CPUs, but it should give you enough oomph to browse the web, check email, watch YouTube and browse Facebook and Twitter.

To help protect the Chromebook 14 a protective sleeve is also included, which help prevent scuffs and scratches. Overall, this looks like a really great Chromebook deal.

Be sure to check out our Best Flack Friday deals page and Best Cyber Monday deals hub for great discounts on more laptops and other electronics.