Cheap Xbox deal at Walmart knocks $70 off Xbox One S All Digital Edition

Now that we're all spending a little more time at home, Walmart has an Xbox deal that's bound to appeal to all gamers (or parents trying to keep their kids busy).

For a limited time, it has the Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition on sale for $159.99. Even better, you also get three free games. That's just $10 shy of this console's all-time price low and the the second-best price we've ever seen for this console. By comparison, Amazon has it for $169 and Best Buy has it for $249.

Xbox One S All Digital Bundle: was $230 now $159 @ Walmart

The Xbox One S All Digital Console lacks an optical drive for discs. Instead games are stored on its 1TB HDD. It includes three free games: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. Walmart's current price is just $10 shy of its all-time low and it beats Amazon's, Microsoft's, and Best Buy's current price. View Deal

The Xbox One S All Digital Edition includes a 1TB Xbox One S console (in white), a matching Xbox wireless controller, and 3 full-game downloads. The games include Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft.

The console sports the same design and hardware as the standard Xbox One S system. The main difference is that it lacks an optical drive for physical games/discs. In our Xbox One S review, we were impressed by the console's sleek design, and 4K content streaming with HDR support.

If you prefer a console with a disc drive, make sure to check out our list of the best Xbox One deals available right now.