Celtics vs Heat live stream: How to watch Game 2 of the NBA playoffs online

Celtics vs Heat start time, channel Game 2 of Celtics vs Heat begins Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The NBA playoffs are also airing on ABC and TNT. Full series schedule below.

The Celtics vs Heat live stream of game 2 will see the already-epic Eastern Conference finals continue. The 2020 NBA playoffs have already seen some hard-fought battles, but the clash between Boston and Miami is on its way to becoming a classic.

The Heat gutted out a win in game 1 in overtime, 117-114, after a clutch play by Jimmy Butler and a stunning block by Bam Adebayo on a Jayson Tatum dunk. Goran Dragic led Miami in scoring, with 29 points, but it was Butler's crunch-time performance that really sealed the deal.

The Heat have been on fire (pun intended) in the playoffs, losing only game. Along with Butler and Dragic, Jae Crowder has stepped up as a dangerous offensive option, finishing game 1 with 22 points on five 3s. Miami has also worked hard on the defensive end, and their suffocating 2-3 zone, along with their red-hot shooting, will make it tough on the Celtics.

Of course, Boston isn't going to sit back and let the Heat cruise to the finals. Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been excellent in the playoffs, but the Celtics need to get Kemba Walker going on offense. In game 1 shot just 6 of 19 from the field (and 1 of 9 from beyond the arc). If he can step up, and Gordon Hayward returns to play after recovering from injury, the Celtics have a good chance to tie up the series.

Here is everything you need to watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream for game 2.

How to avoid Celtics vs Heat blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch Celtics vs Heat live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Celtics vs Heats live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Celtics vs Heat game 2 on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. NBA playoff games are also airing on ABC and TNT.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and fuboTV. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30, while Fubo's $60 per month Standard package is lacking TNT.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Sling TV : You can get ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Celtics vs Heat live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late to catch the Celtics vs Heat live stream of game 2 at midnight BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Celtics vs Heat live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Celtics vs Heat on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Specifically, it's on TSN3.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Celtics vs Heat series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Heat 117, Celtics 114

Heat 117, Celtics 114 Game 2: Thu., Sept 17, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thu., Sept 17, 7 p.m. (ESPN) Game 3: Sat., Sept 19, 8:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept 19, 8:30 p.m. Game 4: Mon., Sept 21, TBD

Mon., Sept 21, TBD *Game 5: Wed., Sept 23, TBD

Wed., Sept 23, TBD *Game 6: Fri., Sept 25, TBD

Fri., Sept 25, TBD *Game 7: Sun., Sept 27, TBD

* = if necessary