Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reportedly Crashing Xbox One X Consoles

Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is finally here, and while millions of gamers have already jumped into the battlefield to play through the campaign and take on multiplayer with friends, those playing on Xbox One X might want to wait.

According to a Reddit thread with more than 25,000 upvotes posted on the evening of Oct. 24, Modern Warfare is causing some Xbox One X consoles to hard crash. User u/kris9512, who started the thread, reports the issue happening to them twice, while other users claim that its happened as many as 12 times.

"Seems to be when I'm shot that the game freezes. Recording clips has frozen twice. End of match froze twice," wrote user AlludingIllusion.

For what its worth, several of the affected players report having changed their consoles region to New Zealand, in order to access the game earlier than its 9pm PT launch time in the US. However, there's no confirmation that region-switching is causing the issue.

Developer Infinity Ward is responding to posts in the Reddit thread, and made a Tweet promising that it is "already working on a fix." No word yet on when a patch may arrive.

We are seeing a small number of Xbox One X players experience crashes with Modern Warfare. We are already working on a fix. Thanks for your patience and feedback. We will keep you posted.October 25, 2019

In addition to the Xbox One X bug, many Modern Warfare players were reporting server crash issues (including New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell), which tend to occur during huge game launches such as this one. Infinity Ward tweeted that "servers are coming back online now" as of midnight on Oct. 25, so you shouldn't have much trouble getting a match if you jump on today.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting largely positive reviews so far, with critics praising its tense, refreshing campaign and an impressive suite of multiplayer modes that offer everything from classic Team Deathmatch to more measured modes such as Gunfight. Still, if you're an Xbox One X player, you might want to wait until an official fix comes out for the crashing issue.