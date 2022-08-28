Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: all the rumors in one place

September could be a big month for active noise-cancelling earbuds. Yes, that could be the month that we’ll finally see the Apple AirPods Pro 2 announced — but, just as likely, it could be the month that we’re going to see the sequel to the well-received Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

Rumors of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 started a few months ago, but came to a boil in the last few weeks after German website WinFuture (opens in new tab) posted a story that revealed new design and price information about the upcoming active noise-cancelling earbuds.

The information, which hasn’t been confirmed by Bose yet, looks to be legitimate and includes some key information about the earbuds’ battery life and new design.

Want to know everything there is to know about the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2? You’ve come to the right place.

Rumor: The QuietComfort Earbuds 2 will have a new design

So, right off the bat, it’s worth talking about the new design that was leaked in the images posted by WinFuture. The original design was kind of squat and almost had a bean-like design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 trade that bean design for something a bit more modern.

(Image credit: Bose/WinFuture)

As you can see in the photo, the new design looks a bit like the old Bluetooth headsets that people used to wear — unless you drive a taxi cab in New York City, in which case you’re still wearing them.

This design was probably chosen to make the earbuds more comfortable, as it looks like the wing tips and ear tips have been redesigned, no doubt to help improve the security of the fit and long-term comfort levels.

You’ll have the option of two sets of wing tips and ear tips in the box, so you should be able to find the right combination to get the perfect seal. Which leads us to our next rumor.

Rumor: The QuietComfort Earbuds 2 have better noise cancellation

Details are light on how the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are going to make this happen, but the consensus among the leaks is that they’ll have better active noise cancellation.

Usually this is done by either improving the external microphones or improving the processor inside the earbuds to make them more responsive to changes in ambient sound. Given the fact that the QuietComfort Earbuds were released in September 2020 alongside the Bose Sport Earbuds, it seems likely that Bose improved both.

(Image credit: Bose/WinFuture)

Rumor: The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 might have better battery life

A rumor that’s got some real legs to it is the one that says the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 will have a better battery life than the originals.

One of our main criticisms with the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds was the battery life, which realistically gave 5.5 hours with ANC enabled.

The leaks so far have said that the QC Earbuds 2 will push that number up to six hours — which feels pretty believable if Bose implements Bluetooth LE, the latest standard from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group that helps preserve battery life when the earbuds aren’t doing processor-intensive tasks.

Admittedly, we’re hoping that the final number is even higher than the 6-hour number in the leaks, but we probably won’t get that until Bose announces them in earnest.

Rumor: We’ll probably see them in September — but we’re not sure when

OK, so while the leaks haven’t given us any sort of release window to go off of, our expectation is that we’ll see the earbuds announced sometime in September or, at the latest, early October. Yes, that’s going to be in direct conflict with the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 should they show up at Apple’s September event, but we think all the evidence points to a launch happening sooner rather than later.

If you look closely at all the photos released in the leak, you’ll see that these aren’t taken by amateurs — they seem to be legitimate internal photos. They’re exactly what you’d see alongside a press release, which means that Bose has been prepping materials for launch.

Often we’ll see companies prep for launch at least a month or two ahead of time, but rarely are they prepping this kind of material six months or more in advance.

In our professional opinion, these are coming in the next two months.

Rumor: The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 will cost $299

The final piece of information we found in the leaks is the supposed final price of the earbuds — $299 (around £250, AU$430).

If that’s really the case, that would make the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 $20 more expensive than the previous model and right around the price of the market-leading Sony WF-1000XM4, our pick of the best wireless earbuds.

Bose products have always been expensive and it’s unlikely that would change with the new true wireless earbuds, but we’re kind of hoping that they’ll be slightly less than what we’ve seen in the leaks. At that price, they’re going to be a tough sell — even if they do deliver better battery life and noise cancellation — simply because there are now so many cheaper alternatives on the market like the new Google Pixel Buds Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

That said, it’s worth taking all these rumors with a grain of salt until Bose announces them in an official capacity — but, until we see them for ourselves, these rumors can at least help you decide on whether you should buy the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds or if it’s worth waiting for the new models.