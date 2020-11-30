Bose QC35 II drops to $199 in epic Cyber Monday headphones deal

Cyber Monday deals have finally arrived, and there's no shortage of great deals across the board. In particular, we've been seeing some great Cyber Monday headphone deals.

We just got wind of this great deal from Amazon that's getting lots of attention (which means you'll need to act fast): Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones at just $199. That's $100 off the regular price, and consider how great a pair of headphones this is, we aren't expecting the deal to last long.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon.

You can save $100 on these excellent noise-canceling headphones from Bose. They have a strong and sturdy design, that folds up for easy carrying, and crystal clear sounds with plenty of bass. You can also pick them up for the same price at Best Buy.

Bose has put out a stellar pair of headphones with the QuietComfort 35 II, with best-in-class noise canceling and truly superb audio quality. Pair all that with a lightweight, chic design, and there's plenty to like here.

In fact, in our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review, the only thing that lost it points in our eyes was the hefty price tag. With this $100-off deal from Amazon, you won't need to worry about that anymore.

These may not be Bose's flagship headphones, but they're still up there on our list of best headphones. If you've been looking for a top-tier pair of noise-canceling, super comfortable headphones for Cyber Monday, these are well worth your attention.

