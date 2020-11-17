Black Friday VPN deal: grab three months absolutely free with top provider NordVPN

If you're on the hunt for the best VPN, there's no doubt you'll have come across NordVPN – and with good reason as well, as it's one of the very top services around.

As it edges ever-closer, NordVPN has also put itself well and truly into the VPN Black Friday deals ring, and on top of offering 68% off its two year plan, you can now grab three months absolutely free.

We certainly prefer this to Nord's previous sale which, while it offered the chance to win even more free time, it all relied on luck and you could've walked away with just one month free. Here, you know you're getting a good chunk of extra subscription, and there's no gambling involved.

As a dedicated Black Friday deal, this NordVPN deal ends November 29, so if you fancy saving a bit of cash and getting some added time for free, now's you best chance to do it.

NordVPN Black Friday deal: Get three months FREE

Why is this NordVPN deal so good?

NordVPN is one of the leading VPN services on the market, and delivers a powerful, security-focused experience. While it’s not the cheapest provider, it’s not the most expensive either, and it outclasses rivals that are more expensive.

The two-year plan from Nord is normally great value at $3.71, and the addition of three free months is just an added bonus.

If you’re looking for our top-rated VPN, we’d recommend ExpressVPN. In our testing it outclassed NordVPN in most areas, but at $6.67 a month, it is a little more expensive. For ultimate value, we’d suggest Surfshark, which comes in at an unbelievable $2.49 a month – but many will prefer Nord's more comprehensive privacy and security features.

So, if you want to bag an excellent freebie on the already great-value two-year plan, we think the this NordVPN deal is excellent value.