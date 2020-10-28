Black Friday TV deals revealed at Walmart — including $219 4K TV

Tis the season for Black Friday TV deals. The best time of the year to upgrade to a big new TV is finally here, and Walmart's bringing the early thunder to get you to click Buy. And its lowest priced TV is a great way to get ultra-high-def picture quality and a ton of streaming apps, at a really cheap price.

Right now, Walmart's got the 43-inch JVC 4K Roku Smart TV for $219, that's discounted by $30, from its regular $249 price. And that's just the start of Walmart's Black Friday deals. Those who can spend a little more can save a lot more, as they've slashed hundreds off 4K Smart TVs from the likes of LG and Samsung. One deal even takes $380 off a 65-inch Roku TV.

43" JVC 4K Roku Smart TV: was $249 now $219

If you love Netflix and Disney Plus, this is one of the best Black Friday TV deals to let you watch your favorite shows in crystal-clear 4K UHD. Not only is it lower than low-priced, at $219, but since this is a Roku TV, it supports nearly all of the streaming apps you could ask for.View Deal

43" LG 4K Smart TV with HDR: was $469 now $296

Those who want better video quality and have a little more cash on hand should go for this LG 4K TV, which is $173 off while supplies last. HDR support means that your images will look richer, and the LG webOS app store means you may never even need to plug in a streaming device either. This is a 2020 model, and features LG's latest technology for processing image quality. View Deal

50" Samsung 4K Smart TV: was $429 now $328

Have more space for your big screen? Walmart's chopped $101 off this 50-inch Samsung 4K set. Just like the above LG TV, it's got HDR support for vibrant colors and its own app store so you may not need to plug in a Roku. And if you've got devices to plug into it it (such as a cable box or game console), it's got dual HDMI inputs, so you can have two connected at the same time.View Deal

65" Westinghouse 4K Roku Smart TV: was $799 now $419

Walmart's heard you like huge TVs, and they've now taken this gigantic 65-inch Westinghouse TV down by almost half of its price. This $380-off deal has all of the perks of the above TVs, with HDR support and the Roku library of apps, but it's got a third HDMI input, so you don't need to limit the number of connected devices.View Deal

So, between those four TVs, we've got something for everyone. I personally own a 4K LG TV and can attest to their high quality and super-thin designs. That being said, everyone's capacity for a big screen is different, so your choice may depend on your own living spaces.

Looking for more TV deals? Check out our best cheap TV deals list and also Best Buy Black Friday TV deals to see what the competitors are offering.