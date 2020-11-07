Black Friday TV deal knocks $400 off these Sony 4K TVs

As we inch closer to Black Friday, retailers are offering bolder Black Friday TV deals. Take Amazon, for instance.

This weekend, Amazon is taking up to $400 off select Sony 4K Android TVs. After discount, these 2020 TVs start as low as $448. The sale applies to the mid-range Sony X800H and the budget Sony X750H. These are some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen for these sets.

Sony X750H: deals from $519 @ Amazon

The Sony X750H series is part of Sony's budget line of 4K TVs. However, don't let its price fool you. The TVs feature HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant compatibility, and a built-in gaming mode that optimizes the screen when playing console games.

Sony X800H: deals from $448 @ Amazon

The Sony X800H series is part of Sony's mid-range line of 4K TVs. Unlike the X750H, the X800H series is available in more screen sizes and it also adds Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. You also get Alexa/AirPlay 2 compatibility.

The Sony X800H packs a bigger set of features than the less expensive Sony X750H. For starters, the former is available in more screen sizes ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches. The X800H also supports three flavors of HDR: HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. It also supports Dolby Atmos audio. Meanwhile, the X750H only supports HDR10/HLG and has no Dolby Atmos support.

Both models use the same Sony processor and they're both compatible with Google Assistant. (The X800H adds Alexa support as well). Either way, these are among the cheapest TV deals we've ever seen for Sony TVs.

