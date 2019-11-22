Black Friday starts now with Fire HD 8 tablet for $49

It's finally here. Amazon Black Friday deals are starting now with a price drop on one of our favorite Amazon Fire tablets.

For a limited time, Amazon has its Fire HD 8 Tablet on sale for $49.99. That's $30 off and the best price we've seen for this tablet from Amazon.

Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

In terms of hardware, the Fire HD 8 sports a 1280 x 800-pixel LCD screen, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, and 1.5GB of RAM. There's also a 2-megapixel front camera, which is upgraded from the previous model's 0.3-MP lens.

When docked, the Fire HD 8 goes into full-screen Alexa mode, displaying landscape visuals that compliment voice responses from Alexa. (Older tablets made you tap the display to summon Alexa).

