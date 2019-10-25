Black Friday Starts Now: Walmart Early Deals Drop Is Live

Forget about Black Friday ads. Walmart is skipping the deal tease and launching over 100 Black Friday deals as part of its Early Deals Drop. The mega-retailer is slashing the price of iPads, 4K TVs, air fryers, and more. These are the earliest Walmart Black Friday deals we've ever seen and there are quite a few noteworthy deals that we'd say are Black Friday-caliber.

For instance, Walmart has the Apple iPad 9.7-inch Tablet (128GB) for $299. The tablet got a $100 price cut on Amazon Prime Day, but Walmart is undercutting Amazon and offering it for $130 off.

Other deals, like the Apple AirPods for $144, have been at that price since the summer. So while these deals are good, they're not as exciting. Also, keep in mind that many deals are eligible for free next day shipping. Best of all, you don't have to pay a membership fee to get products conveniently delivered to your front door the next day. (We're looking at you Amazon Prime).

So we've combed through Walmart's Early Deals Drop to pick out the best deals for you, like this killer Vizio QLED deal for just $398.

Apple iPad (128GB): was $429 now $299

The 2018 iPad packs a 9.7-inch LED-backlit IPS display, A10 Fusion chip, and Touch ID. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this Apple tablet is great for on-the-go entertainment and productivity. It's a whopping $130 off, it's lowest price ever.View Deal

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: was $69 now $39

Make everyday fry-day with this Farberware oil-less fryer. Instead of frying your foods in oil, this air fryer uses hot air technology to serve up perfectly golden and crisp foods. It's 50% off. View Deal

Vizio 55" Quantum 4K TV: was $498 now $398

The Vizio M556-G4 is part of Vizio's midrange 2019 series, but this set features Vizio's quantum tech, similar to Samsung's QLED TVs. It's an absolute steal at this new super-low price. View Deal

Google Home Mini 2-Pack: was $98 now $58

Walmart is our go-to store for deals on Google gear and this sale proves why. Currently, you can get this Home Mini 2-Pack for just $58. That amounts to $29 per Home Mini, which is one of the best prices we've seen all year. View Deal

Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones: was $99 now $39

Who says Bose headphones have to cost a fortune? These wired buds offer solid Bose sound quality without breaking the bank. They're now $10 under their normal sale price. View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9: was $69 now $49

Relive the days of instant film with the Instax Mini 9. It instantly prints credit card-size photos and even has a built-in selfie mirror. It's now $20 off. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199.95

The Powerbeats Pro are Apple's fitness-focused earbuds. They offer excellent sound and seamless iPhone integration with a low-profile design. They're $50 off for the first time ever at Walmart. View Deal