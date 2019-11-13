Black Friday Preview: Dyson Cyclone V10 now $250 off

Black Friday 2019 is rapidly approaching and if you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, you'll want to hop on this pre-Black Friday deal from Amazon.

Currently, Amazon has the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum on sale for $349.99. Normally $599.99, that's $250 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this cordless vac. It's also $50 cheaper than Best Buy's price and one of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Vacuum: was $599.99 now $349.99

Designed for floor to ceiling cleaning, the Cyclone V10 converts into a handheld vac and comes with a variety of interchangeable cleaning tools. It deep cleans pet hair and dirt from carpets and is safe for use on all floor types. Get it now for $250 off at Amazon. View Deal

Dyson is renown for making some of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy. The Cyclone V10 Animal features Dyson's V10 motor, which spins at up to 125,000 rpm. As a result, you get the suction power of a full-size vacuum in a much smaller package.

The vacuum is safe to use on all floor types and its filtration system captures dust and allergens as tiny as 0.3 microns. That means it'll pick up everything from dirt to pet hair. The Cyclone V10 can also transform into a handheld vac for use in tight spaces or inside a car.

