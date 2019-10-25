Black Friday Preview: $130 Off 9.7-inch iPad

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the Apple iPad 9.7-inch tablet is still an excellent tablet that can be used for just about anything. As part of its early Black Friday deals, Walmart has dropped Apple's tablet to an all-time price low.

Currently, you can get the Apple iPad 9.7-inch Tablet (128GB) for $299 at Walmart. That's $130 off and the cheapest price we've seen for the 128GB model. Normally, it's been $100 off, but today's deal obliterates that previous price low.

Apple iPad (128GB): was $429 now $299

The 2018 iPad packs a 9.7-inch LED-backlit IPS display, A10 Fusion chip, and Touch ID. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this Apple tablet is great for on-the-go entertainment and productivity. It's a whopping $130 off, it's lowest price ever.View Deal

The 2018 iPad is one of the best tablets you can get for your money (and that’s before this price cut). This version of the tablet gets you a 9.7-inch screen and runs on an A10 Fusion Processor. That's not as fast as the A12X Bionic chip that powers the latest Pro tablets, but the 9.7-inch iPad isn't trying to be a premium tablet. It's the tablet you get when you want to stretch your dollar to the max.

We also like that it works with the 1st-gen Apple Pencil (sold separately at $95, which is $4 off). If you're wondering, the base 32GB model is not on sale, but we prefer the 128GB model as it offers more storage for games, music, and photos.

Make sure to check out our guide to the best Walmart Black Friday deals and the best Cyber Monday deals to stay on top of the latest sales.