Black Friday mattress deal: save 35% on Simba mattresses - that's up to £465 off

Simba is offering customers the chance to take advantage of 35% off all products when they spend over £300 this Black Friday. This means the premium Simba Hybrid Pro mattress has up to a £465 discount, while the flagship Simba Hybrid mattress has up to £339 off (the largest sizes get the biggest discounts). These are fantastic early Black Friday mattress deals from the popular UK mattress maker, but you’ll need to be quick if you're interested because this huge offer ends on November 27.

We think Simba's mattresses are among the best in the UK. And other people agree - the Simba Hybrid averages an impressive score of 4.8 out of 5 from over 50,000 user reviews. Both mattresses have a 10-year guarantee and come with a 200-night free trial, so you can test it from the safety of your own home and be sure you've chosen the best mattress possible. If you don’t love it (and Simba's pretty confident you will), the company will give you a full refund and collect the mattress free of charge.

Simba mattresses: Save up to 35% on Simba mattresses

Save up to 35% on Simba Hybrid & Hybrid Pro mattresses this Black Friday with this great deal from Simba. The exact amount you’ll save will depend on the mattress type and size you choose - the biggest discount is on a super king Simba Hybrid Pro, with £465 off. Deal ends: November 27, 2020

Discover more of our cheap mattress deals

Simba felt like the perfect mattress didn’t exist, so they invented the Simba Hybrid mattress. With gravity-defying comfort, a patented titanium Aerocoil spring-comfort layer and zoned base support, it's designed to leave you sleeping soundly every night.

If you’re looking for an even more advanced mattress, then try the Simba Hybrid Pro mattress, which comes with seven layers of hybrid innovation that will help you sleep like a pro. The mattress includes all the great features of the Simba Hybrid Mattress plus a breathable sleep surface, a natural wool layer and two unique patented titanium Aerocoil spring-comfort layers. Both mattresses are market leaders and they don’t often get a discount this big.

Read more: