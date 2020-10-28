Black Friday laptop deal: Save big on the best MacBook Pro alternative

While it’s easy to jump to Apple and pick up a MacBook, there are solid alternatives. Like Huawei’s excellent MateBook X Pro.

Normally these notebooks are quite expensive, but thanks to early Black Friday laptop deals you can save up to £450 on the 2020 Huawei MateBook X Pro on Amazon.

Huawei MateBook X Pro w/i7: was £1,699 now £1,249 @ Amazon

Huawei's MateBook X Pro is a top-of-the-line laptop, complete with a 3K 13.9-inch display, 10th gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD and a GeForce MX250 graphics card. It's all wrapped up in a swanky Space Grey shell. Now £450 off at Amazon.

Huawei MateBook X Pro w/i5: was £1,399 now £1,099 @ Amazon

While not quite as powerful as the i7 model, the differences aren't huge. The MateBook X Pro has a 10th gen i5 processor and a 512GB SSD. If that doesn't bother you, you might as well save the extra £150. Now £300 off at Amazon.

Huawei MateBook X Pro w/i7 (2019): was £1,449 now £1,049 @ Amazon

Packing in the same 13.9-inch 3K screen as the 2020 model, and includes an 8th gen i7 processor, Windows 10, a GeForce MX250, a 512GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. All packaged in the same sleek MacBook-inspired design. Now £400 off at Amazon

Huawei MateBook X Pro w/i5 (2019): was £1,199 now £849 @ Amazon

Just like the i7, but with an 8th gen i5 processor instead. This model is even cheaper than it's more powerful sibling, and not all that different from the model Huawei released this year. Now £350 off at Amazon

Our MateBook X Pro review noted that there weren’t many changes made to the 2020 MateBook X Pro, but you still get a laptop with solid specs, smart design, great audio, and a fantastic display that few can beat. It’s also an extra boost for Huawei phone owners, since they get exclusive integration features thrown in.

It’s clear Huawei has been gunning for the bigger players in the laptop market, especially Apple. The MacBook-inspired design should have given that away. This laptop was worth the original asking price based on how well it performs, but now that you can get £450 off it’s a bargain you shouldn’t ignore. Especially since Huawei laptops don’t have the same issues as its phones, and have full access to Windows 10.

If this is still a little bit much for you, there’s always the 2019 models. The actual differences are minor, a few older chips and bit less RAM, but the laptops themselves are functionally the same.

We’re expecting a lot more discounts in the lead up to Black Friday, so be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals hub. So even if the MateBook X Pro isn't for you, you’re sure to be able to find something on our list.