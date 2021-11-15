Black Friday headphone deal: Get Bose unbeatable noise cancelling for $150 off

Black Friday deals are already underway, meaning now's the best time to score savings on all things audio. If you're looking for a great pair of noise-cancelling headphones but don't want to pay a premium, this is the deal to get.

Right now, Amazon has the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-cancelling headphones on sale for just $199. That's a whole $150 off its original listed price of $349, making it the lowest price we've ever seen. This particular deal only applies to the Black model, however, Walmart has the Silver model on sale for an an identical price. Hurry though, as stock is limited.

The QuietComfort 35 II headphones is one of the best pairs of noise-cancelling headphones you can buy now. Stylish and comfortable to wear, the headphones deliver one of the best noise-cancelling experiences around. Even better, they're now $150 off (Black only) and at the lowest price ever.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II easily competes with the best headphones on the market, and it's easy to see why.

Whether you want them for work, school, or everyday use — this pair of over-ear headphones are an optimal choice, thanks to their lightweight design, wireless technology, premium-level Active Noise Cancellation and a superb battery life of up to 20 hours.

In our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review, we loved the attractive design, precise and balanced audio and the intuitive controls. About the only negative was the high price, and the above deal just wiped that away.

These over-ear headphones weigh 8 ounces and come with an included audio cable, as well as a 12-inch USB-C cable. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II connect to the device of your choice via Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of up to 33ft (10m).

This pair of noise-cancelling headphones is available in two colors on Amazon: Silver and Black. However, the above deal only applies to the latter option.

All-in-all, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are a must-buy for audio enthusiasts, and this killer deal makes those headphones that much more desirable. And in case you still want to browse through some other options on the market, check out our roundup of some of the other Black Friday headphone deals available right now.