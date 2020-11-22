Black Friday deal: Amazon's new Echo Dot is over 40% off

Another batch of Amazon Black Friday deals have gone live and this time Amazon is chopping the price of its new 2020 Echo speakers.
Currently, you can get the Echo Dot (4th Gen) on sale for $28.99. That's $21 off and the first time the standalone speaker has been on sale. Even better, you can get the speaker with 6 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited or with a free Sengled smart bulb. These are the best Black Friday deals we've seen on Amazon's new Echo Dot.
Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $28 @ Amazon
Cheapest price: The Echo Dot is the latest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. Not only is this the first time it's been on sale, but it comes with a free smart bulb or 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited. View Deal
Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
The new 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new look, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. It's on sale and comes with your choice of two free smart bulbs or 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited. View Deal
In our Echo Dot 4th gen review, we found that the new smart speaker offers high-quality audio and Amazon's Alexa digital assistant in a compact spherical design.
The fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot abandons the hockey puck shape of the previous Echo and goes for for a new orb-like shape. So unlike previous versions, it's designed to stand out from all other smart speakers. It won't fill large rooms with ground-breaking audio nor does it double as a smart home hub, but as a personal smart speaker for your bedroom or small living room — it's unbeatable.
Meanwhile, its bigger brother — the Echo 4th gen — packs new smart features, like the ability to double as your smart home hub, thanks to its new integrated Zigbee radio. In our Echo 4th gen review, we found it to be the most well-rounded smart speaker you can get.