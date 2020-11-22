Black Friday deal: Amazon's new Echo Dot is over 40% off

Another batch of Amazon Black Friday deals have gone live and this time Amazon is chopping the price of its new 2020 Echo speakers.

Currently, you can get the Echo Dot (4th Gen) on sale for $28.99. That's $21 off and the first time the standalone speaker has been on sale. Even better, you can get the speaker with 6 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited or with a free Sengled smart bulb. These are the best Black Friday deals we've seen on Amazon's new Echo Dot.

In our Echo Dot 4th gen review, we found that the new smart speaker offers high-quality audio and Amazon's Alexa digital assistant in a compact spherical design.

The fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot abandons the hockey puck shape of the previous Echo and goes for for a new orb-like shape. So unlike previous versions, it's designed to stand out from all other smart speakers. It won't fill large rooms with ground-breaking audio nor does it double as a smart home hub, but as a personal smart speaker for your bedroom or small living room — it's unbeatable.

Meanwhile, its bigger brother — the Echo 4th gen — packs new smart features, like the ability to double as your smart home hub, thanks to its new integrated Zigbee radio. In our Echo 4th gen review, we found it to be the most well-rounded smart speaker you can get.