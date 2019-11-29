The best Best Buy deals on Black Friday 2019

Black Friday is in full force and Best Buy has some of the best Black Friday deals anywhere on the web. With sales on everything from wireless earbuds to smart speakers and 4K TV, is retailer is a great destination for those looking to save big.

The biggest Black Friday deals on Best Buy include the iPad for just $249, which is $80 off, and $20 off the AirPods at $139. A bunch of Samsung 4K TVs are also for sale on Best Buy, starting as low as $479 for a 65-inch set.

With so many deals out there right now, we know Black Friday shopping can be overwhelming. That's why we've hand-selected the most noteworthy offers that are worth your time and money below.

5 best Best Buy Black Friday deals now

Apple Deals

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 at Best Buy

iPad (10.2 inch, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

Save big on Best Buy and take $80 off the 10.2-inch iPad. This tablet features a bright and colorful Retina Display, a speedy A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID and up to 10 hours of battery life. And it supports Apple Pencil.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm): was $349 now $299 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 40mm model for $50 less at Best Buy.

Apple Watch S4 (GPS/LTE/44mm): was $699 now $399 at Best Buy

This discount applies to the stainless steel case, which normally costs $300 or more than an Apple Watch with an aluminum case. Best Buy's discount applies to Apple Watch Series 4 models with cellular connectivity.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm): was $379 now $329 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 44mm model for $50 less at Best Buy.

Laptop and Tablet PC Deals

MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2299.99 now $1799.99 at Best Buy

The MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop packs a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H GPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and 1TB SSD. Best Buy currently has it on sale for $500 off.

Asus TUF FX505 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $849.99 now $579.99

The Asus FX505 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 2.4 GHz Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a GTX 1650 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. Get it now for an all time low price.

MacBook Pro 15" (512GB): was $2,799 now $2,399 @ Best Buy

This fully-loaded 15-inch MacBook Pro is equipped with Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Originally $2,799, this deal drops the price of this excellent laptop by a whopping $400 to $2,399.

Pixel Slate Bundle (Core m3): was $799 now $449 at Best Buy

This Google Pixel Slate is bundled with a free Pixel Slate Keyboard (a $199 value) and a Pixelbook Pen (a $99 value). This is the best Pixel Slate deal we've ever seen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 w/ $50 GC: was $649 now $549 at Best Buy

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, and speedy performance, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best tablets around. Save $100 on this top tier tablet at Best Buy and get a $50 Best Buy e-gift card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1": was $229 now $159 at Best Buy

The 2019 Galaxy Tab A packs a 10.1" 1920 x 1200 display, AKG stereo speakers, a 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Own it now for $70 off at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0": was $149 now $119 at Best Buy

This mode Galaxy Tab A features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display, AKG stereo speakers, a 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. For a limited time, it's $30 off at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6": was $199 now $99 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab E packs a 9.6" 1280 x 800 display, a quad-core CPU, and 16GB of storage. For a limited time, you can grab it for $100 off at Best Buy.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (w/ keyboard) was $959 now $599 at Best Buy

The Surface Pro 7 was released just a few weeks ago, yet it is on sale for a whopping $310 off. On sale at Best Buy is a bundle with the base model tablet (Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD) and the black Type Cover keyboard ($129 value).

4K TV Deals

Samsung 70" 4K Smart TV: was $899.99 now $549.99 @ Best Buy

With PurColor and essential contrast, this Samsung 2160p TV delivers colorful, lifelike pictures. It supports HDR10+, motion rate 120, 10W stereo speakers, 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. At $350 it's a great value 70-inch 4K Smart TV.

Sony 65" 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Best Buy

The XBR65X900F 4K resolution with excellent contrast, clarity, HDR support, and X-tend Dynamic Range Pro 6x. You can get it now at Best Buy for $400 off.

Sony 55" OLED 4K TV 2019: was $1,998 at $1,499 at Best Buy

The XBR55A8G is one of the most affordable Sony OLED TVs we've seen. It offers 4K resolution alongside excellent contrast, clarity, HDR support, and even Google Assistant. It's $800 off.

Camera Deals

Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

The Alpha a6000 features a 16-50mm power zoom lens, 24.3MP Exmor APS-C CMOS sensor, and ISO range of 100-25,600. Capture high resolution images up to 6000 x 4000 and record 1080p video at 60fps. Get it now for $200 off.

Sony Alpha a6000 2 Lens Camera Bundle: was $999.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

It includes the Sony Alpha a6000 body, a 16-50mm power zoom lens and a 55-210mm telephoto zoom lens. At $400 off, it's a tremendous value.

Nikon D850 DSLR Camera Body Only: was $2,999.99 now $2,799.99 at Best Buy

The Nikon D850 DSLR FX-format camera (Body Only) features a brilliant resolution of 45.7MP and a fast Expeed 5 processor. It's a great camera for budding photographers and pros. Get it now for $200 off.