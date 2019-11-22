Amazon Black Friday deals live: $29 Fire tablet, cheap Echo Show and more

It's here: Amazon Black Friday deals have started much earlier than anyone anticipated. Sure, it's a full week before Black Friday, but Amazon isn't one to wait and its starting Black Friday with hundreds of deals on everything from the Fire TV Stick to the AirPods Pro.
Right now you can get the Fire 7 tablet for just $29, which is 40% off. And the new Echo Show 8 is already on sale for just $99.
This year, Amazon Black Friday deals will include free next-day shipping on over 10 million items. The list includes toys, electronics, games, and more. (Yet another convenient Amazon Prime member perk).
The next wave of deals arrives on November 24. However, the list doesn't include all Amazon hardware, so we predict there will be more Amazon Black Friday deals than what they're currently showing us.
In the coming days, we also predict we'll see a plethora of Apple Watch Black Friday deals from Amazon. Expect prices to dip below $169 for the Apple Watch Series 3. We also foresee many Amazon Black Friday deals undercutting the best Amazon Prime Day deals we saw in July.
So what other Amazon Black Friday deals and surprises can you expect within the coming weeks? And what kind of Cyber Monday deals will Amazon offer post-Black Friday? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Amazon Black Friday deals. (And make sure to check out our 5 Amazon hacks for the holidays).
Amazon Black Friday deals: Quick Links
- Shop all Amazon hardware deals at Amazon
- Shop all early holiday deals at Amazon
- Shop all early Apple deals at Amazon
- Shop all early Samsung QLED TV and soundbar deals at Amazon
- Shop all early AmazonBasics deals at Amazon
Amazon Hardware
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29 @ Amazon
The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now at its cheapest price ever.View Deal
Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal
All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal
Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This deal takes $50 off its regular price. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case. View Deal
Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon
The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a flush-to-screen display, which makes it one of the most impressive e-readers around. We found it easy-to-use and able to keep up with the biggest bookworms.View Deal
Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
The Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest and boldest tablet. It sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and a 2GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB of RAM. It's the Amazon tablet to get if you want decent power at a super cheap price. View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show 5: was $258 now $179 @ Amazon
Call this a match made in heaven. Normally priced at $258, Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 on sale for $179. That's a savings of $79.View Deal
4K TVs
Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $300 now $230 @ Amazon
The 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Insignia is the best Amazon Fire TV television you can buy, complete with 4K resolution and HDR support. All screen sizes are from $50 to $120 off. The 43-inch model is at its cheapest price ever.View Deal
Samsung QLED 4K TVs: Up to 47% off
Act fast: Samsung is taking up to 47% off select 2019 Samsung QLED 4K TVs. After discount, you can get a Samsung 43-inch 4K QLED TV for just $497.99 ($200 off). It's the cheapest Samsung QLED we've seen to date. View Deal
Sony X800G 55" 4K TV: was $799 now $498
The Sony X800G is a great TV with excellent smart features. It offers HDR support and also packs Sony's Android TV interface. For a limited time, Amazon is taking from $201 to $901 off every screen size.View Deal
Sony 2019 OLED 4K TV Sale: Up to 43% off @ Amazon
We predict 2019 will be the year OLEDs drop under $999. However, if you can't wait a few more weeks for Black Friday, Amazon is now taking up to 43% off a small selection of Sony 2019 OLED 4K TVs. Prices after discount start at $1,498. View Deal
TCL 65" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $928 was $599
The TCL 65" 4K Roku Smart TV (65S525) puts thousands of streaming channels at your fingertips. With over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from, you'll always have something to watch. For a limited time, it's $328 off at Amazon.View Deal
Smart Home
Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99
The Echo Show 8 makes its debut on Nov. 21, however, you can pre-order it now and save $30 in the process. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. View Deal
Shark IQ R101 Robot Vacuum: was $449 now $379.99
The Alexa-compatible Shark IQ is programmable, effective, and self-cleaning. Its powerful suction removes debris and pet hair from carpets and hard floors. Get it now for $70 off its regular price.
View Deal
Bose Home Speaker 500: was $399 now $299
The Bose Home Speaker 500 boasts the widest sound of any smart speaker, a built-in color display, and eight noise cancelling mics to hear you from across the room. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal
Bose Home Speaker 300: was $259 now $199
The Bluetooth-based Bose Home Speaker 300 has Amazon's and Google's digital assistants built right in. It offers 360-degree sound and is also AirPlay 2 compatible. At $60 off, it's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal
Echo Plus (2nd Gen) w/ Smart Bulb: was $179.98 now $149.99
The second generation Echo Plus improves upon its predecessor with great audio a built-in smart home hub. This bundle comes with a Philips Hue smart bulb to get your started. The smart home starter kit in now $30 off.View Deal
Laptops and Tablets
MacBook Pro 13" (1.4GHz/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,399
The 13-inch MacBook Pro is Apple's best laptop for most users. It offers more power than the MacBook Air, yet it still offers that svelte, ultraportable design. It's now $100 off at Amazon. It packs a 1.4GHz CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.View Deal
MacBook Pro 13" (2.4GHz/256GB): was $1,799 now $1,649
This MBP configuration features a more powerful 2.4GHz CPU and better graphics via its Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655. You also get four Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of the two found in the 1.4GHz model. Again, this laptop is at an all-time price low. View Deal
Apple iPad 10.2" (2019): was $429 now $399
The new 10.2-inch iPad replaces the 9.7-inch iPad as Apple's everyday tablet. It packs the same CPU, but now sports a larger display, support for Apple's Smart Keyboard, and significantly better battery life. The 128GB model is now $30 off.View Deal
Health and Fitness
Spend $50: get $10 Amazon gift card
Nothing beats free money. For a limited time, spend $50 or more on health and household items at Amazon and you'll get a free $10 Amazon gift card. It's one of the best freebie/bundle deals we've seen from Amazon this month. View Deal
23andMe DNA Test: was $199 now $99
The 23andMe DNA Test includes over 125 reports on your health, wellness, and ancestry. Reports include info on inherited health conditions to a family tree history. Normally priced at $199, Amazon has it on sale for just $99. View Deal
Apple Watch S5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $384
The new Apple Watch features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's only $15 off, but it's one of the best deals we've seen so far for Apple's new flagship watch. The GPS/LTE model is $50 off.View Deal
Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169.99
The Apple Watch 3 is an excellent smartwatch for users who don't want to invest too much in a smartwatch. It tracks all of your activities/workouts and it's also waterproof so you can use it in the pool. Get it now for $30 off. View Deal
Apple Watch S4 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $329
The Apple Watch S4 is an excellent watch that still has plenty of life left in it. It's faster than the S3 and it's our daily smartwatch we use to track workouts and calories burned. It's $100 off, which is the second-best price we've seen for this watch.View Deal
Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $300 now $164
These wireless headphones give you booming sound and a long-battery 40-hour battery life. Now half price at Amazon, it's a steal!View Deal
Beats urBeats3 Wired Earphones: was $59.95 now $49.99
The urBeats3 are wired earbuds that offer tight, deep bass. You can get them with a 3.5mm cable for $49. Alternatively, iPhone/iPad owners can get them with a Lightning connector for a few bucks less at $42. View Deal
AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon
For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $20 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal
AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $164.99 @ Amazon
One of the 2019 AirPods' new features is that they can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless AirPods charger. Amazon has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $164.99, which is this bundle's second-lowest price ever.View Deal
Computers and Accessories
Dell 27" P-Series 1080p LCD: was $299 now $193 @ Amazon
The Dell P2719H features 1080p resolution, ultra-thin bezels, and HDMI/DisplayPort/VGA connectivity. Amazon currently has it on sale at its second-lowest price ever. View Deal
Kitchen and Cooking
Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Brewer: was $99.99 now $79.99
This 60-ounce programmable coffee maker lets you make up to 12 cups of coffee in classic and rich strengths. You can also program it to make coffee 24 hours in advance. It's now $20 off at Amazon.View Deal
Cameras
Nikon Sale: Up to 60% off Nikon cameras/lenses
It's not often we get to see big sales on Nikon hardware. However, Amazon is taking up to 40% off Nikon DSLR cameras, lenses, and camera bundles. Right now, you can get a Nikon D3500 w/ 2 lenses for $446.95, which is the lowest price ever for this excellent DSLR camera for beginners.View Deal