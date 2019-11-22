Amazon Black Friday deals live: $29 Fire tablet, cheap Echo Show and more

It's here: Amazon Black Friday deals have started much earlier than anyone anticipated. Sure, it's a full week before Black Friday, but Amazon isn't one to wait and its starting Black Friday with hundreds of deals on everything from the Fire TV Stick to the AirPods Pro.

Right now you can get the Fire 7 tablet for just $29, which is 40% off. And the new Echo Show 8 is already on sale for just $99.

This year, Amazon Black Friday deals will include free next-day shipping on over 10 million items. The list includes toys, electronics, games, and more. (Yet another convenient Amazon Prime member perk).

The next wave of deals arrives on November 24. However, the list doesn't include all Amazon hardware, so we predict there will be more Amazon Black Friday deals than what they're currently showing us.

In the coming days, we also predict we'll see a plethora of Apple Watch Black Friday deals from Amazon. Expect prices to dip below $169 for the Apple Watch Series 3. We also foresee many Amazon Black Friday deals undercutting the best Amazon Prime Day deals we saw in July.

So what other Amazon Black Friday deals and surprises can you expect within the coming weeks? And what kind of Cyber Monday deals will Amazon offer post-Black Friday? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Amazon Black Friday deals. (And make sure to check out our 5 Amazon hacks for the holidays).

Amazon Hardware

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now at its cheapest price ever.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This deal takes $50 off its regular price. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case. View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a flush-to-screen display, which makes it one of the most impressive e-readers around. We found it easy-to-use and able to keep up with the biggest bookworms.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest and boldest tablet. It sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and a 2GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB of RAM. It's the Amazon tablet to get if you want decent power at a super cheap price. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show 5: was $258 now $179 @ Amazon

Call this a match made in heaven. Normally priced at $258, Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 on sale for $179. That's a savings of $79.View Deal

4K TVs

Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $300 now $230 @ Amazon

The 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Insignia is the best Amazon Fire TV television you can buy, complete with 4K resolution and HDR support. All screen sizes are from $50 to $120 off. The 43-inch model is at its cheapest price ever.View Deal

Samsung QLED 4K TVs: Up to 47% off

Act fast: Samsung is taking up to 47% off select 2019 Samsung QLED 4K TVs. After discount, you can get a Samsung 43-inch 4K QLED TV for just $497.99 ($200 off). It's the cheapest Samsung QLED we've seen to date. View Deal

Sony X800G 55" 4K TV: was $799 now $498

The Sony X800G is a great TV with excellent smart features. It offers HDR support and also packs Sony's Android TV interface. For a limited time, Amazon is taking from $201 to $901 off every screen size.View Deal

Sony 2019 OLED 4K TV Sale: Up to 43% off @ Amazon

We predict 2019 will be the year OLEDs drop under $999. However, if you can't wait a few more weeks for Black Friday, Amazon is now taking up to 43% off a small selection of Sony 2019 OLED 4K TVs. Prices after discount start at $1,498. View Deal

TCL 65" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $928 was $599

The TCL 65" 4K Roku Smart TV (65S525) puts thousands of streaming channels at your fingertips. With over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from, you'll always have something to watch. For a limited time, it's $328 off at Amazon.View Deal

Smart Home

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99

The Echo Show 8 makes its debut on Nov. 21, however, you can pre-order it now and save $30 in the process. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. View Deal

Shark IQ R101 Robot Vacuum: was $449 now $379.99

The Alexa-compatible Shark IQ is programmable, effective, and self-cleaning. Its powerful suction removes debris and pet hair from carpets and hard floors. Get it now for $70 off its regular price.

View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500: was $399 now $299

The Bose Home Speaker 500 boasts the widest sound of any smart speaker, a built-in color display, and eight noise cancelling mics to hear you from across the room. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: was $259 now $199

The Bluetooth-based Bose Home Speaker 300 has Amazon's and Google's digital assistants built right in. It offers 360-degree sound and is also AirPlay 2 compatible. At $60 off, it's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) w/ Smart Bulb: was $179.98 now $149.99

The second generation Echo Plus improves upon its predecessor with great audio a built-in smart home hub. This bundle comes with a Philips Hue smart bulb to get your started. The smart home starter kit in now $30 off.View Deal

Laptops and Tablets

MacBook Pro 13" (1.4GHz/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,399

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is Apple's best laptop for most users. It offers more power than the MacBook Air, yet it still offers that svelte, ultraportable design. It's now $100 off at Amazon. It packs a 1.4GHz CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (2.4GHz/256GB): was $1,799 now $1,649

This MBP configuration features a more powerful 2.4GHz CPU and better graphics via its Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655. You also get four Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of the two found in the 1.4GHz model. Again, this laptop is at an all-time price low. View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2" (2019): was $429 now $399

The new 10.2-inch iPad replaces the 9.7-inch iPad as Apple's everyday tablet. It packs the same CPU, but now sports a larger display, support for Apple's Smart Keyboard, and significantly better battery life. The 128GB model is now $30 off.View Deal

Health and Fitness

Spend $50: get $10 Amazon gift card

Nothing beats free money. For a limited time, spend $50 or more on health and household items at Amazon and you'll get a free $10 Amazon gift card. It's one of the best freebie/bundle deals we've seen from Amazon this month. View Deal

23andMe DNA Test: was $199 now $99

The 23andMe DNA Test includes over 125 reports on your health, wellness, and ancestry. Reports include info on inherited health conditions to a family tree history. Normally priced at $199, Amazon has it on sale for just $99. View Deal

Apple Watch S5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $384

The new Apple Watch features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's only $15 off, but it's one of the best deals we've seen so far for Apple's new flagship watch. The GPS/LTE model is $50 off.View Deal

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169.99

The Apple Watch 3 is an excellent smartwatch for users who don't want to invest too much in a smartwatch. It tracks all of your activities/workouts and it's also waterproof so you can use it in the pool. Get it now for $30 off. View Deal

Apple Watch S4 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $329

The Apple Watch S4 is an excellent watch that still has plenty of life left in it. It's faster than the S3 and it's our daily smartwatch we use to track workouts and calories burned. It's $100 off, which is the second-best price we've seen for this watch.View Deal

Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $300 now $164

These wireless headphones give you booming sound and a long-battery 40-hour battery life. Now half price at Amazon, it's a steal!View Deal

Beats urBeats3 Wired Earphones: was $59.95 now $49.99

The urBeats3 are wired earbuds that offer tight, deep bass. You can get them with a 3.5mm cable for $49. Alternatively, iPhone/iPad owners can get them with a Lightning connector for a few bucks less at $42. View Deal

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $20 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $164.99 @ Amazon

One of the 2019 AirPods' new features is that they can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless AirPods charger. Amazon has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $164.99, which is this bundle's second-lowest price ever.View Deal

Computers and Accessories

Dell 27" P-Series 1080p LCD: was $299 now $193 @ Amazon

The Dell P2719H features 1080p resolution, ultra-thin bezels, and HDMI/DisplayPort/VGA connectivity. Amazon currently has it on sale at its second-lowest price ever. View Deal

Kitchen and Cooking

Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Brewer: was $99.99 now $79.99

This 60-ounce programmable coffee maker lets you make up to 12 cups of coffee in classic and rich strengths. You can also program it to make coffee 24 hours in advance. It's now $20 off at Amazon.View Deal

Cameras