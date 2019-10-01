Birds of Prey Trailer, Release Date and Cast: Harley Quinn Is Back

Harley Quinn is nothing short of iconic. Between the red-sleeved baseball tee, bright pigtails, and signature wooden bat, her image resonated in the DC’s Suicide Squad. So much so that DC has decided to make a Harley Quinn solo film.

The upcoming spin off is called "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" and stars Margot Robbie. She will reprise her role as the sharp-tongued, fun-hungry villain we love to hate.

We don’t have to wait long to see Harley back in action — Birds of Prey hits theaters February 7, 2020. Here’s everything else we know so far about her starring role.

Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7, 2020. Seeing as Harley is keen on romance, it’s fitting the movie’s release falls close to Valentine’s Day.

Birds of Prey trailer

Yes, there is a single, full-length Birds of Prey trailer out as of this writing. It shows Harley in her post-Joker existence. She’s banding together a girl gang against a common enemy, played by suit-clad Ewan McGregor. Check out the entire clip.

Who’s in the Birds of Prey cast?

Margot Robbie stars as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey. She’s joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. Bojana Novakovic plays Erika, while Charlene Amoia plays Maria Bertinelli.

Ewan McGregor also stars as Black Mask, a cold crime boss fascinated with Quinn.Chris Messina, Matthew Willig, and Derek Wilson all have titled roles, too.